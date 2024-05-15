AI

LanceDB, which counts Midjourney as a customer, is building databases for multimodal AI

Kyle Wiggers

Comment

illustration of large bank of nlue filing cabinets with several drawers open
Image Credits: Getty Images

Chang She, previously the VP of engineering at Tubi and a Cloudera veteran, has years of experience building data tooling and infrastructure. But when She began working in the AI space, he quickly ran into problems with traditional data infrastructure — problems that prevented him from bringing AI models into production.

“Machine learning engineers and AI researchers are often stuck with a subpar development experience,” She told TechCrunch in an interview. “Data infra companies don’t really understand the problem for machine learning data at a fundamental level.”

So Chang — who’s one of the co-creators of Pandas, the wildly popular Python data science library — teamed up with software engineer Lei Xu to co-launch LanceDB.

LanceDB is building the eponymous open source database software LanceDB, which is designed to support multimodal AI models — models that train on and generate images, videos and more in addition to text. Backed by Y Combinator, LanceDB this month raised $8 million in a seed funding round led by CRV, Essence VC and Swift Ventures, bringing its total raised to $11 million.

“If multimodal AI is critical to the future success of your company, you want your very expensive AI team to focus on the model and bridging the AI with business value,” Chang said. “Unfortunately, today, AI teams are spending most of their time dealing with low-level data infrastructure details. LanceDB provides the foundation AI teams need so they can be free to focus on what really matters for enterprise value and bring AI products to market much faster than otherwise possible.”

LanceDB is essentially a vector database — a database containing series of numbers (“vectors”) that encode the meaning of unstructured data (e.g. images, text and so on).

As my colleague Paul Sawers recently wrote, vector databases are having a moment as the AI hype cycle peaks. That’s because they’re useful for all manner of AI applications, from content recommendations in ecommerce and social media platforms to reducing hallucinations.

The vector database competition is fierce — see Qdrant, Vespa, Weaviate, Pinecone and Chroma to name a few vendors (not counting the Big Tech incumbents). So what makes LanceDB unique? Better flexibility, performance and scalability, according to Chang.

For one, Chang says, LanceDB — which is built on top of Apache Arrow — is powered by a custom data format, Lance Format, that’s optimized for multimodal AI training and analytics. Lance Format enables LanceDB to handle up to billions of vectors and petabytes of text, images and videos, and to allow engineers to manage various forms of metadata associated with that data.

“Until now, there’s never been a system that can unite training, exploration, search and large-scale data processing,” Chang said. “Lance Format allows AI researchers and engineers to have a single source of truth and get lightning-fast performance across their entire AI pipeline. It’s not just about storing vectors.”

LanceDB makes money by selling fully managed versions of its open source software with added features such as hardware acceleration and governance controls — and business appears to be going strong. The company’s customer list includes text-to-image platform Midjourney, chatbot unicorn Character.ai, autonomous car startup WeRide and Airtable.

Chang insisted that LanceDB’s recent VC backing wouldn’t shift its attention away from the open source project, though, which he says is now seeing around 600,000 downloads per month.

“We wanted to create something that would make it 10x easier for AI teams working with large-scale multimodal data,” he said. “LanceDB offers — and will continue to offer — a very rich set of ecosystem integrations to minimize adoption effort.”

More TechCrunch

Tags

,
AI

LanceDB, which counts Midjourney as a customer, is building databases for multimodal AI

Kyle Wiggers
23 seconds ago

Chang She, previously the VP of engineering at Tubi and a Cloudera veteran, has years of experience building data tooling and infrastructure. But when She began working in the AI…

LanceDB, which counts Midjourney as a customer, is building databases for multimodal AI
Image Credits: Getty Images
Climate

Berlin-based trawa raises €10M to use AI to make buying renewable energy easier for SMEs

Mike Butcher
1 hour ago

Trawa simplifies energy purchasing and management for SMEs by leveraging an AI-powered platform and downstream data from customers. 

Berlin-based trawa raises €10M to use AI to make buying renewable energy easier for SMEs
Fintech

Lydia, the French payments app with 8 million users, launches mobile banking app Sumeria

Romain Dillet
2 hours ago

Lydia is splitting itself into two apps — Lydia for P2P payments and Sumeria for those looking for a mobile-first bank account.

Lydia, the French payments app with 8 million users, launches mobile banking app Sumeria

Shipping logistics startup Harbor Lab raises $16M Series A led by Atomico

Mike Butcher
3 hours ago

Cargo ships docking at a commercial port incur costs called “disbursements” and “port call expenses.” This might be port dues, towage, and pilotage fees. It’s a complex patchwork and all…

Shipping logistics startup Harbor Lab raises $16M Series A led by Atomico
Enterprise

AWS confirms will launch European ‘sovereign cloud’ in Germany by 2025, plans €7.8B investment over 15 years

Paul Sawers
4 hours ago

AWS has confirmed its European “sovereign cloud” will go live by the end of 2025, enabling greater data residency for the region.

AWS confirms will launch European ‘sovereign cloud’ in Germany by 2025, plans €7.8B investment over 15 years
Startups

Indian insurance startup Go Digit raises $141M from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Manish Singh
4 hours ago

Go Digit, an Indian insurance startup, has raised $141 million from investors including Goldman Sachs, ADIA, and Morgan Stanley as part of its IPO.

Indian insurance startup Go Digit raises $141M from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Venture

Food VC Peakbridge has new $187M fund to transform future of food, like lab-made cocoa

Christine Hall
5 hours ago

Peakbridge intends to invest in between 16 and 20 companies, investing around $10 million in each company. It has made eight investments so far.

Food VC Peakbridge has new $187M fund to transform future of food, like lab-made cocoa
Venture

Accion’s new $152.5M fund will back financial institutions serving small businesses globally

Tage Kene-Okafor
6 hours ago

For over six decades, the nonprofit has been active in the financial services sector.

Accion’s new $152.5M fund will back financial institutions serving small businesses globally
Social

Threads finally starts its own fact-checking program

Ivan Mehta
6 hours ago

Meta’s newest social network, Threads, is starting its own fact-checking program after piggybacking on Instagram and Facebook’s network for a few months.

Threads finally starts its own fact-checking program
Hardware

Looking Glass launches new 3D displays

Haje Jan Kamps
9 hours ago

Looking Glass makes trippy-looking mixed-reality screens that make things look 3D without the need of special glasses. Today, it launches a pair of new displays, including a 16-inch mode that…

Looking Glass launches new 3D displays
AI

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and longtime chief scientist, departs

Kyle Wiggers
10 hours ago

Replacing Sutskever is Jakub Pachocki, OpenAI’s director of research.

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and longtime chief scientist, departs
Space

Intuitive Machines wants to help NASA return samples from Mars

Aria Alamalhodaei
10 hours ago

Intuitive Machines made history when it became the first private company to land a spacecraft on the moon, so it makes sense to adapt that tech for Mars.

Intuitive Machines wants to help NASA return samples from Mars
AI

Google adds ‘Web’ search filter for showing old-school text links as AI rolls out

Sarah Perez
11 hours ago

As Google revamps itself for the AI era, offering AI overviews within its search results, the company is introducing a new way to filter for just text-based links. With the…

Google adds ‘Web’ search filter for showing old-school text links as AI rolls out
Space

Blue Origin to resume crewed New Shepard launches on May 19

Aria Alamalhodaei
11 hours ago

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will take a crew to suborbital space for the first time in nearly two years later this month, the company announced on Tuesday.  The NS-25…

Blue Origin to resume crewed New Shepard launches on May 19
AI

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop

Frederic Lardinois
11 hours ago

This will enable developers to use the on-device model to power their own AI features.

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop
AI

Google mentioned ‘AI’ 120+ times during its I/O keynote

Brian Heater
12 hours ago

It ran 110 minutes, but Google managed to reference AI a whopping 121 times during Google I/O 2024 (by its own count). CEO Sundar Pichai referenced the figure to wrap…

Google mentioned ‘AI’ 120+ times during its I/O keynote
AI

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps

Frederic Lardinois
13 hours ago

Firebase Genkit is an open source framework that enables developers to quickly build AI into new and existing applications.

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps
AI

Patreon and Grammarly are already experimenting with Gemini Nano, says Google

Sarah Perez
13 hours ago

In the coming months, Google says it will open up the Gemini Nano model to more developers.

Patreon and Grammarly are already experimenting with Gemini Nano, says Google
Social

Reddit introduces new tools for ‘Ask Me Anything,’ its Q&A feature

Lauren Forristal
13 hours ago

As part of the update, Reddit also launched a dedicated AMA tab within the web post composer.

Reddit introduces new tools for ‘Ask Me Anything,’ its Q&A feature
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
14 hours ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced
AI

LearnLM is Google’s new family of AI models for education

Kyle Wiggers
14 hours ago

LearnLM is already powering features across Google products, including in YouTube, Google’s Gemini apps, Google Search and Google Classroom.

LearnLM is Google’s new family of AI models for education
Apps

Google is bringing AI-generated quizzes to academic videos on YouTube

Aisha Malik
14 hours ago

The official launch comes almost a year after YouTube began experimenting with AI-generated quizzes on its mobile app. 

Google is bringing AI-generated quizzes to academic videos on YouTube
Transportation

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say

Rebecca Bellan
15 hours ago

Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company.  Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported…

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say
AI

Google I/O 2024: Watch all of the AI, Android reveals

Brian Heater
15 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: Watch all of the AI, Android reveals
Apps

Google Play preps a new full-screen app discovery feature and adds more developer tools

Sarah Perez
16 hours ago

Google Play has a new discovery feature for apps, new ways to acquire users, updates to Play Points, and other enhancements to developer-facing tools.

Google Play preps a new full-screen app discovery feature and adds more developer tools
AI

Gemini on Android becomes more capable and works with Gmail, Messages, YouTube and more

Sarah Perez
16 hours ago

Soon, Android users will be able to drag and drop AI-generated images directly into their Gmail, Google Messages and other apps.

Gemini on Android becomes more capable and works with Gmail, Messages, YouTube and more
AI

Google Veo, a serious swing at AI-generated video, debuts at Google I/O 2024

Kyle Wiggers
16 hours ago

Veo can capture different visual and cinematic styles, including shots of landscapes and timelapses, and make edits and adjustments to already-generated footage.

Google Veo, a serious swing at AI-generated video, debuts at Google I/O 2024
AI

Gemini comes to Gmail to summarize, draft emails, and more

Sarah Perez
16 hours ago

In addition to the body of the emails themselves, the feature will also be able to analyze attachments, like PDFs.

Gemini comes to Gmail to summarize, draft emails, and more
AI

Google is bringing Gemini capabilities to Google Maps Platform

Aisha Malik
16 hours ago

The summaries are created based on Gemini’s analysis of insights from Google Maps’ community of more than 300 million contributors.

Google is bringing Gemini capabilities to Google Maps Platform
AI

Project IDX, Google’s next-gen IDE, is now in open beta

Frederic Lardinois
16 hours ago

Google says that over 100,000 developers already tried the service.

Project IDX, Google’s next-gen IDE, is now in open beta