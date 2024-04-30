Ring the alarm bells, the iPhone alarm isn’t working

After many users complained about their alarms ringing silently on iPhones, Apple said that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Wall Street Journal reporter Joanna Stern and NBC correspondent Emilie Ikeda said that Apple confirmed that it is working on an issue of some users’ alarms not playing a sound. NBC’s Today Show ran a segment highlighting the issue in Apple’s clock app.

If your alarm hasn't gone off recently, you’re not alone ⏰ Apple says it is aware of an issue causing some iPhone alarms to not play the expected sound and says it is working on a fix. @emilieikedanbc reports on the details. pic.twitter.com/poCvYwLvgg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 30, 2024

While the company said it is working on issuing a patch, it hasn’t specified the timeline for rolling out the fix yet.

A few users on TikTok have blamed the “attention awareness” feature of iOS, which checks if you are paying attention to the screen to not dim the screen or lower the volume of some alerts. However, the company hasn’t said if that particular feature is causing the issue.

We have asked Apple for more details and will update the story if we hear back.

In the meantime, get your old analog alarm clock out for backup until this issue is fixed.