AI

French AI startup H raises $220 million seed round

Romain Dillet

Comment

Image Credits: Kevin Ku / Unsplash

It’s not often that you hear about a seed round above $10 million. H, a startup based in Paris and previously known as Holistic AI, has announced a $220 million seed round just a few months after the company’s inception.

The reason why it managed to raise so much money so quickly is that it’s an AI startup working on new models with an impressive founding team. Charles Kantor, the startup’s co-founder and CEO, was a university researcher at Stanford.

The four other co-founders all previously worked for DeepMind, the AI company owned by Google.

Karl Tuyls was a research director at DeepMind, where he worked on game theory and multi-agent research. Laurent Sifre was a principal scientist who contributed to many of DeepMind’s flagship projects, such as AlphaGo, AlphaFold and AlphaStar. More recently, he also worked on Google’s Gemini and Gemma AI models. Daan Wierstra, who will become H’s Chief Scientist, was a founding member at DeepMind. And, finally, Julien Perolat also worked on game theory and multi-agent research at DeepMind.

As you may have guessed, H is going to work on AI agents: automated systems that can perform tasks that are traditionally performed by human workers. The company’s minimalistic site states that H is working on “frontier action models to boost the productivity of workers.”

Investors in the startup include a long list of billionaires (or their family offices); some well-known VC funds; and a few strategic backers. On the billionaire list you’ll find notable names like Eric Schmidt, Xavier Niel, Yuri Milner, Bernard Arnault (via Aglaé Ventures) and Motier Ventures (the family office of the owners of the Galeries Lafayette Group).

On the VC list, investors include Accel, Bpifrance’s Large Venture fund, Creandum, Elaia Partners, Eurazeo, FirstMark Capital and Visionaries Club.

Finally, there are a handful of industrial investors, including Amazon and Samsung. Interestingly, UiPath is also an investor in H. The European robotic process automation unicorn will help H when it comes to commercialization and partnerships.

According to an earlier Bloomberg report, investors are splitting their commitments into equity and convertible debt. Around 40% of the seed financing is a traditional equity investment, meaning H has sold a portion of its shares in exchange for money.

The rest will be converted to equity at a later stage, when H raises another round of funding. The investors’ stakes for this debt part will be based on the future valuation of the company.

The H founding team has already put together a team of 25 engineers and scientists, which indicates the startup plans to move quickly. Comparatively, Mistral AI, another well-funded AI company, has been much more conservative when it comes to hiring.

H also needs to raise a lot of money to pay for compute power and data sets. The company says it wants to reach full Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), a concept where AI is capable across a wide range of tasks at a level that’s comparable with human intelligence. But let’s be honest, that’s a marketing promise since nobody knows if or when AGI might happen.

As TechCrunch reported last year, Paris has become a magnet for AI startups and talent. Mistral AI is arguably the biggest name in town, but there are dozens of tech founders who have decided to focus on artificial intelligence and set up shop in the French capital.

In addition to access to funding, tech giants — including the likes of Facebook and Google — have historically set up AI research labs in Paris and London. While the biggest AI startups, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, are based in San Francisco, AI company-building ecosystems are also emerging in Paris and London.

More TechCrunch

AI

WitnessAI is building guardrails for generative AI models

Kyle Wiggers
6 mins ago

Generative AI makes stuff up. It can be biased. Sometimes, it spits out toxic text. So can it be “safe”? Rick Caccia, the CEO of WitnessAI, believes it can. “Securing…

WitnessAI is building guardrails for generative AI models
AI

French AI startup H raises $220 million seed round

Romain Dillet
19 mins ago

It’s not often that you hear about a seed round above $10 million. H, a startup based in Paris and previously known as Holistic AI, has announced a $220 million…

French AI startup H raises $220 million seed round
Image Credits: Kevin Ku / Unsplash
Startups

Boost your startup’s growth with a ScaleUp package at TC Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
25 mins ago

Hey there, Series A to B startups with $35 million or less in funding — we’ve got an exciting opportunity that’s tailor-made for your growth journey! If you’re looking to…

Boost your startup’s growth with a ScaleUp package at TC Disrupt 2024
Social

As a U.S. ban looms, TikTok announces a $1M program for socially driven creators

Amanda Silberling
43 mins ago

TikTok is pulling out all the stops to prevent its impending ban in the United States. Aside from initiating legal challenges against the government, that means shaping up its public…

As a U.S. ban looms, TikTok announces a $1M program for socially driven creators
Enterprise

Microsoft’s Power Automate no-code platform adds AI flows

Frederic Lardinois
55 mins ago

Microsoft wants to put its Copilot everywhere. It’s only a matter of time before Microsoft renames its annual Build developer conference to Microsoft Copilot. Hopefully, some of those upcoming events…

Microsoft’s Power Automate no-code platform adds AI flows

GitHub Copilot gets extensions

Frederic Lardinois
55 mins ago

Build is Microsoft’s largest developer conference and of course, it’s all about AI this year. So it’s no surprise that GitHub’s Copilot, GitHub’s “AI pair programming tool,” is taking center…

GitHub Copilot gets extensions
AI

Microsoft intros a Copilot for teams

Kyle Wiggers
55 mins ago

Microsoft wants to make its brand of generative AI more useful for teams — specifically teams across corporations and large enterprise organizations. This morning at its annual Build dev conference,…

Microsoft intros a Copilot for teams
AI

Microsoft upgrades its AI app-building platforms

Kyle Wiggers
55 mins ago

Microsoft’s big focus at this year’s Build conference is generative AI. And to that end, the tech giant announced a series of updates to its platforms for building generative AI-powered…

Microsoft upgrades its AI app-building platforms
AI

UK data protection watchdog ends privacy probe of Snap’s GenAI chatbot, but warns industry

Natasha Lomas
60 mins ago

The UK’s data protection watchdog has closed an almost year-long investigation of Snap’s AI chatbot, My AI — saying it’s satisfied the social media firm has addressed concerns about risks…

UK data protection watchdog ends privacy probe of Snap’s GenAI chatbot, but warns industry
Security

Conservative cell carrier Patriot Mobile hit by data breach

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 hour ago

U.S. cell carrier Patriot Mobile experienced a data breach that included subscribers’ personal information, including full names, email addresses, home zip codes, and account PINs, TechCrunch has learned. Patriot Mobile,…

Conservative cell carrier Patriot Mobile hit by data breach
Media & Entertainment

Spotify’s ‘Listening Party’ feature falls short of expectations

Lauren Forristal
1 hour ago

It’s been three years since Spotify acquired live audio startup Betty Labs, and yet the music streaming service isn’t leveraging the technology to its fullest potential—at least not in our…

Spotify’s ‘Listening Party’ feature falls short of expectations
Startups

Alchemist’s latest batch puts AI to work as accelerator expands to Tokyo, Doha

Devin Coldewey
1 hour ago

Alchemist Accelerator has a new pile of AI-forward companies demoing their wares today, if you care to watch, and the program itself is making some international moves into Tokyo and…

Alchemist’s latest batch puts AI to work as accelerator expands to Tokyo, Doha
Fundraising

Kickstarter now lets you pledge after a campaign closes

Brian Heater
1 hour ago

“Late Pledge” allows campaign creators to continue collecting money even after the campaign has closed.

Kickstarter now lets you pledge after a campaign closes
Startups

Stack AI wants to make it easier to build AI-fueled workflows

Ron Miller
2 hours ago

Stack AI’s co-founders, Antoni Rosinol and Bernardo Aceituno, were PhD students at MIT wrapping up their degrees in 2022 just as large language models were becoming more mainstream. ChatGPT would…

Stack AI wants to make it easier to build AI-fueled workflows
AI

Pinecone launches its serverless vector database out of preview

Frederic Lardinois
3 hours ago

Pinecone, the vector database startup founded by Edo Liberty, the former head of Amazon’s AI Labs, has long been at the forefront of helping businesses augment large language models (LLMs)…

Pinecone launches its serverless vector database out of preview
Climate

Special mud helps XGS Energy get more power out of geothermal wells

Tim De Chant
3 hours ago

Young geothermal energy wells can be like budding prodigies, each brimming with potential to outshine their peers. But like people, most decline with age. In California, for example, the amount…

Special mud helps XGS Energy get more power out of geothermal wells

Featured Article

Sonos finally made some headphones

The market play is clear from the outset: The $449 headphones are firmly targeted at an audience that would otherwise be purchasing the Bose QC Ultra or Apple AirPods Max.

Brian Heater
3 hours ago
Sonos finally made some headphones
AI

Adobe brings Firefly AI-powered Generative Remove to Lightroom

Brian Heater
3 hours ago

Adobe says the feature is up to the task, regardless of how complex of a background the object is set against.

Adobe brings Firefly AI-powered Generative Remove to Lightroom
Climate

Porsche Ventures invests in battery startup South 8 to boost cold-weather EV performance

Tim De Chant
4 hours ago

All cars suffer when the mercury drops, but electric vehicles suffer more than most as heaters draw more power and batteries charge more slowly as the liquid electrolyte inside thickens.…

Porsche Ventures invests in battery startup South 8 to boost cold-weather EV performance
AI

Data-labeling startup Scale AI raises $1B as valuation doubles to $13.8B

Paul Sawers
5 hours ago

Scale AI has raised a $1 billion Series F round from a slew of big-name institutional and corporate investors including Amazon and Meta.

Data-labeling startup Scale AI raises $1B as valuation doubles to $13.8B
Crypto

Meta, Match, Coinbase and others team up to fight online fraud and crypto scams

Sarah Perez
5 hours ago

The new coalition, Tech Against Scams, will work together to find ways to fight back against the tools used by scammers and to better educate the public against financial scams.

Meta, Match, Coinbase and others team up to fight online fraud and crypto scams
Government & Policy

EU Council gives final nod to set up risk-based regulations for AI

Natasha Lomas
6 hours ago

It’s a wrap: European Union lawmakers have given the final approval to set up the bloc’s flagship, risk-based regulations for artificial intelligence.

EU Council gives final nod to set up risk-based regulations for AI
Fintech

Vitesse, a payments and treasury management platform for insurers, raises $93M to fuel US expansion

Paul Sawers
8 hours ago

London-based fintech Vitesse has closed a $93 million Series C round of funding led by investment giant KKR.

Vitesse, a payments and treasury management platform for insurers, raises $93M to fuel US expansion
Startups

Zen Educate raises $37M and acquires Aquinas Education as it tries to address the teacher shortage

Paul Sawers
12 hours ago

Zen Educate, an online marketplace that connects schools with teachers, has raised $37 million in a Series B round of funding. The raise comes amid a growing teacher shortage crisis…

Zen Educate raises $37M and acquires Aquinas Education as it tries to address the teacher shortage
AI

Scarlett Johansson says that OpenAI approached her to use her voice

Aisha Malik
15 hours ago

“When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine.”

Scarlett Johansson says that OpenAI approached her to use her voice
Transportation

Aurora and Volvo unveil self-driving truck designed for a driverless future

Rebecca Bellan
15 hours ago

A new self-driving truck — manufactured by Volvo and loaded with autonomous vehicle tech developed by Aurora Innovation — could be on public highways as early as this summer.  The…

Aurora and Volvo unveil self-driving truck designed for a driverless future
Climate

ETF Partners raises €285M for climate startups that will be effective quickly — not 20 years down the road

Tim De Chant
16 hours ago

The European venture capital firm raised its fourth fund as fund as climate tech “comes of age.”

ETF Partners raises €285M for climate startups that will be effective quickly — not 20 years down the road
AI

Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PCs

Kyle Wiggers
17 hours ago

Copilot, Microsoft’s brand of generative AI, will soon be far more deeply integrated into the Windows 11 experience.

Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PCs
Space

TechCrunch Space: Star(side)liner

Aria Alamalhodaei
18 hours ago

Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch Space. For those who haven’t heard, the first crewed launch of Boeing’s Starliner capsule has been pushed back yet again to no earlier than…

TechCrunch Space: Star(side)liner
Robotics

These 81 robotics companies are hiring

Brian Heater
19 hours ago

When I attended Automate in Chicago a few weeks back, multiple people thanked me for TechCrunch’s semi-regular robotics job report. It’s always edifying to get that feedback in person. While…

These 81 robotics companies are hiring