Crypto

Meta, Match, Coinbase and others team up to fight online fraud and crypto scams

Sarah Perez

Comment

Image Credits: Netflix

Hosting scams on your platform is bad for business, which is why on Tuesday, a group of major tech companies including Match Group, Meta, Coinbase and others are jointly launching a new coalition to take on online fraud across dating apps, social media and crypto.

The new coalition, Tech Against Scams, will work together to find ways to fight back against the tools used by scammers and to better educate the public against financial scams.

Even before series like “The Tinder Swindler,” romance scams have been costing users significant sums. According to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, this type of scam cost its victims more money than any other type of consumer fraud as of 2019. Fraud on social media is an issue, too: U.S. consumers lost $770 million on social media scams in 2021, up 18 times over 2017. Last year, the FTC also reported that investment scams led to consumer losses of more than $3.8 billion, or more than double the amount lost in 2021.

And then there is, of course, crypto, an industry so rife with fraud that company founders and other industry notables are going to jail for fraud and grift, money laundering, hacks and more. A whole blog spun up just to keep track of the latest fallout in this space, in fact.

Though this fraud takes place on the platforms, as opposed to being committed by the platforms themselves (well … outside of crypto), allowing it to run rampant can give the tech companies a bad reputation. What’s more, many of the scams span platforms, like how a dating app scam may eventually drive a user to a crypto exchange, for example. That has led to increased demand for better data-sharing between companies to help combat the problem.

Joining Meta, Coinbase and Match (the parent company to Tinder, Hinge and others), are others in the crypto space like Kraken, Ripple and Gemini. Together, the firms plan to work to protect their users against romance scams and other types of fraud, like the crypto scam known as “pig butchering.” The latter is a long-term scam involving investment fraud, where the victim is lured into making crypto investments. The scammer often targets users on social apps, befriending them or building trust with communication before stealing their funds.

With AI, the difference between scams and real-life interactions is getting harder to detect, too. As Yahoo Finance reported last year, scammers are using AI to create “persuasive FaceTime calls, phone calls, and emails” to their victims, where they may pose as loved ones, prospective lovers, friends or even IRS agents.

“Tech companies across industries collaborating with each other is essential in preventing criminal activities, and ultimately helps online platforms stay ahead, develop effective solutions, and address various types of financial crimes,” said Yoel Roth, VP of Trust & Safety at Match Group, and formerly of Twitter. “As we aim to make it harder for scammers to defraud online users, we will also continue investing in features to help disrupt fraud and remove scammers from our platform before they commit harm.”

Meta Chief Security Officer Guy Rosen added that the companies needed to join forces to fully tackle this problem. “Scammers and the organized criminal groups behind pig butchering schemes target people across many internet services, making it hard for any one company to see the full picture of malicious activity and counting on each of us working in silo,” he noted.

To protect users from fraud on their respective platforms, the companies will share tips and information with one another. They’ll collaborate on ways to educate and protect consumers against the ever-evolving crop of financial scams on the market. The coalition members will also continue to work with law enforcement, when necessary, to support their investigations by sharing information about online fraud and crimes that took place on their platforms.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , ,
Crypto

Meta, Match, Coinbase and others team up to fight online fraud and crypto scams

Sarah Perez
28 seconds ago

The new coalition, Tech Against Scams, will work together to find ways to fight back against the tools used by scammers and to better educate the public against financial scams.

Meta, Match, Coinbase and others team up to fight online fraud and crypto scams
Image Credits: Netflix
Government & Policy

EU Council gives final nod to set up risk-based regulations for AI

Natasha Lomas
11 mins ago

It’s a wrap: European Union lawmakers have given the final approval to set up the bloc’s flagship, risk-based regulations for artificial intelligence.

EU Council gives final nod to set up risk-based regulations for AI
Fintech

Vitesse, a payments and treasury management platform for insurers, raises $93M to fuel US expansion

Paul Sawers
2 hours ago

London-based fintech Vitesse has closed a $93 million Series C round of funding led by investment giant KKR.

Vitesse, a payments and treasury management platform for insurers, raises $93M to fuel US expansion
Startups

Zen Educate raises $37M and acquires Aquinas Education as it tries to address the teacher shortage

Paul Sawers
7 hours ago

Zen Educate, an online marketplace that connects schools with teachers, has raised $37 million in a Series B round of funding. The raise comes amid a growing teacher shortage crisis…

Zen Educate raises $37M and acquires Aquinas Education as it tries to address the teacher shortage
AI

Scarlett Johansson says that OpenAI approached her to use her voice

Aisha Malik
10 hours ago

“When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine.”

Scarlett Johansson says that OpenAI approached her to use her voice
Transportation

Aurora and Volvo unveil self-driving truck designed for a driverless future

Rebecca Bellan
10 hours ago

A new self-driving truck — manufactured by Volvo and loaded with autonomous vehicle tech developed by Aurora Innovation — could be on public highways as early as this summer.  The…

Aurora and Volvo unveil self-driving truck designed for a driverless future
Climate

ETF Partners raises €284M for climate startups that will be effective quickly — not 20 years down the road

Tim De Chant
11 hours ago

The European venture capital firm raised its fourth fund as fund as climate tech “comes of age.”

ETF Partners raises €284M for climate startups that will be effective quickly — not 20 years down the road
AI

Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PCs

Kyle Wiggers
11 hours ago

Copilot, Microsoft’s brand of generative AI, will soon be far more deeply integrated into the Windows 11 experience.

Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PCs
Space

TechCrunch Space: Star(side)liner

Aria Alamalhodaei
13 hours ago

Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch Space. For those who haven’t heard, the first crewed launch of Boeing’s Starliner capsule has been pushed back yet again to no earlier than…

TechCrunch Space: Star(side)liner
Robotics

These 81 robotics companies are hiring

Brian Heater
13 hours ago

When I attended Automate in Chicago a few weeks back, multiple people thanked me for TechCrunch’s semi-regular robotics job report. It’s always edifying to get that feedback in person. While…

These 81 robotics companies are hiring
Transportation

VinFast crash that killed family of four now under federal investigation

Sean O'Kane
14 hours ago

The top vehicle safety regulator in the U.S. has launched a formal probe into an April crash involving the all-electric VinFast VF8 SUV that claimed the lives of a family…

VinFast crash that killed family of four now under federal investigation
Media & Entertainment

NYC-Dublin real-time video portal reopens with some fixes to prevent inappropriate behavior

Ron Miller
14 hours ago

When putting a video portal in a public park in the middle of New York City, some inappropriate behavior will likely occur. The Portal, the vision of Lithuanian artist and…

NYC-Dublin real-time video portal reopens with some fixes to prevent inappropriate behavior

Contour Venture Partners, an early investor in Datadog and Movable Ink, lowers the target for its fifth fund

Rebecca Szkutak
15 hours ago

Longtime New York-based seed investor, Contour Venture Partners, is making progress on its latest flagship fund after lowering its target. The firm closed on $42 million, raised from 64 backers,…

Contour Venture Partners, an early investor in Datadog and Movable Ink, lowers the target for its fifth fund
Social

Meta’s Oversight Board takes its first Threads case

Sarah Perez
17 hours ago

Meta’s Oversight Board has now extended its scope to include the company’s newest platform, Instagram Threads, and has begun hearing cases from Threads.

Meta’s Oversight Board takes its first Threads case
Venture

SeekOut, a recruiting startup last valued at $1.2 billion, lays off 30% of its workforce

Marina Temkin
17 hours ago

The company says it’s refocusing and prioritizing fewer initiatives that will have the biggest impact on customers and add value to the business.

SeekOut, a recruiting startup last valued at $1.2 billion, lays off 30% of its workforce
Transportation

UK’s autonomous vehicle legislation becomes law, paving the way for first driverless cars by 2026

Paul Sawers
18 hours ago

The U.K.’s self-proclaimed “world-leading” regulations for self-driving cars are now official, after the Automated Vehicles (AV) Act received royal assent — the final rubber stamp any legislation must go through…

UK’s autonomous vehicle legislation becomes law, paving the way for first driverless cars by 2026
AI

ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

Alyssa Stringer
Kyle Wiggers
Cody Corrall
19 hours ago

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. What started as a tool to hyper-charge productivity through writing essays and code with short text prompts has evolved…

ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot
Fintech

Fintech lender SoLo Funds is being sued again by the government over its lending practices

Christine Hall
19 hours ago

SoLo Funds CEO Travis Holoway: “Regulators seem driven by press releases when they should be motivated by true consumer protection and empowering equitable solutions.”

Fintech lender SoLo Funds is being sued again by the government over its lending practices
Enterprise

Rollup wants to be the hardware engineer’s workhorse

Aria Alamalhodaei
19 hours ago

Hard tech startups generate a lot of buzz, but there’s a growing cohort of companies building digital tools squarely focused on making hard tech development faster, more efficient and —…

Rollup wants to be the hardware engineer’s workhorse
Startups

Disrupt Audience Choice vote closes Friday

TechCrunch Events
19 hours ago

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is not just about groundbreaking innovations, insightful panels, and visionary speakers — it’s also about listening to YOU, the audience, and what you feel is top of…

Disrupt Audience Choice vote closes Friday
Apps

Google is launching a new Android feature to drive users back into their installed apps

Sarah Perez
19 hours ago

Google says the new SDK would help Google expand on its core mission of connecting the right audience to the right content at the right time.

Google is launching a new Android feature to drive users back into their installed apps
Privacy

Jolla debuts privacy-focused AI hardware

Natasha Lomas
20 hours ago

Jolla has taken the official wraps off the first version of its personal server-based AI assistant in the making. The reborn startup is building a privacy-focused AI device — aka…

Jolla debuts privacy-focused AI hardware
AI

ChatGPT’s mobile app revenue saw its biggest spike yet following GPT-4o launch

Sarah Perez
21 hours ago

The ChatGPT mobile app’s net revenue first jumped 22% on the day of the GPT-4o launch and continued to grow in the following days.

ChatGPT’s mobile app revenue saw its biggest spike yet following GPT-4o launch
Social

Bumble buys community building app Geneva to expand further into friendships

Paul Sawers
22 hours ago

Dating app maker Bumble has acquired Geneva, an online platform built around forming real-world groups and clubs. The company said that the deal is designed to help it expand its…

Bumble buys community building app Geneva to expand further into friendships
Security

CyberArk snaps up Venafi for $1.54B to ramp up in machine-to-machine security

Ingrid Lunden
23 hours ago

CyberArk — one of the army of larger security companies founded out of Israel — is acquiring Venafi, a specialist in machine identity, for $1.54 billion. 

CyberArk snaps up Venafi for $1.54B to ramp up in machine-to-machine security
Venture

OpenseedVC, which backs operators in Africa and Europe starting their companies, reaches first close of $10M fund

Tage Kene-Okafor
1 day ago

Founder-market fit is one of the most crucial factors in a startup’s success, and operators (someone involved in the day-to-day operations of a startup) turned founders have an almost unfair advantage…

OpenseedVC, which backs operators in Africa and Europe starting their companies, reaches first close of $10M fund
Startups

Pine Labs gets Singapore court approval to shift base to India

Manish Singh
1 day ago

A Singapore High Court has effectively approved Pine Labs’ request to shift its operations to India.

Pine Labs gets Singapore court approval to shift base to India
Government & Policy

UK opens office in San Francisco to tackle AI risk

Ingrid Lunden
1 day ago

The AI Safety Institute, a U.K. body that aims to assess and address risks in AI platforms, has said it will open a second location in San Francisco. 

UK opens office in San Francisco to tackle AI risk
Enterprise

Why companies are turning to internal hackathons

Ron Miller
2 days ago

Companies are always looking for an edge, and searching for ways to encourage their employees to innovate. One way to do that is by running an internal hackathon around a…

Why companies are turning to internal hackathons

Featured Article

I’m rooting for Melinda French Gates to fix tech’s broken ‘brilliant jerk’ culture

Women in tech still face a shocking level of mistreatment at work. Melinda French Gates is one of the few working to change that.

Julie Bort
2 days ago
I’m rooting for Melinda French Gates to fix tech’s broken ‘brilliant jerk’ culture