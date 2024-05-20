These 81 robotics companies are hiring

When I attended Automate in Chicago a few weeks back, multiple people thanked me for TechCrunch’s semi-regular robotics job report. It’s always edifying to get that feedback in person.

While it’s true that the industry has seen ups and downs in terms of both funding and hiring in recent years, there’s never been a more exciting time to be in robotics. Whether it’s established categories like manufacturing and fulfillment or emerging verticals like humanoids and home robotics, things are moving faster than ever.

What strikes me the most when compiling these lists, however, is not just the fact that there are more openings every time. It’s also the breadth of categories that robotics currently touches. It’s a great time to be involved in space, because in the near future, robotics is going to impact every aspect of our lives.