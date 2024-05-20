Climate

ETF Partners raises €284M for climate startups that will be effective quickly—not 20 years down the road

Tim De Chant

Comment

Two workers inspect high-tension power lines.
Image Credits: MengWen Guo / Getty Images

While many climate investors focus their efforts on breakthrough, deep-tech solutions, Patrick Sheehan at ETF Partners has other ideas.

“I’ve actually got nothing against carbon capture and storage, apart from the fact it’s probably going to be commercialized too late,” he told TechCrunch. Instead, Sheehan and his colleagues are diving into more software-centric companies that promise to still move the needle.

“There are those who say that’s a cop out,” Sheehan said. “The more I look at it, the more I completely disagree with that notion. We need to find companies we can scale rapidly to have an impact within the lifetime of a venture capital fund. That’s 10 years maximum.”

It’s a sentiment that has helped ETF Partners raise a new, oversubscribed €284 million fund, the firm’s fourth. 

The firm was founded in 2006, and it has ridden a series of bull and bear markets. Until 2018, Sheehan describes his work as having been “more evangelical.” Since then, he has found limited partners to be much more receptive to climate tech. “It’s become much more of a good institutional product.”

Instead of fusion and e-fuels, ETF Partners is interested in finding more startups like Deepsea, a portfolio company from its third fund. Deepsea uses AI to optimize maritime shipping operations, including routing decisions, to trim fuel use by 10% to 15%.

“Shipping’s carbon emissions are nearly all fuel. With a little bit of software, which you can deploy globally in just a few years at almost no cost, you can shave off of 0.3% of global emissions,” Sheehan said. “That’s astonishing — and fast.”

His firm focuses on five verticals, including energy, transportation, connectivity, consumer and food and agriculture. “The umbrella theme over the top of them is what I would call the intelligence layer on top of infrastructure,” he said.

The fund will continue to specialize in European startups. Sheehan cites more favorable government policies and a populace that almost universally believes that climate change is real. “That’s an incredible backdrop,” he said. 

As a result, he finds there’s less of a need for investors to find companies developing breakthrough technologies that seek to change the market and more demand for companies that address sustainability.

“A lot of deep tech can be profoundly green,” Sheehan said. “But our focus is on companies with revenue that are just beginning to scale up.”

More TechCrunch

Tags

, ,
Climate

ETF Partners raises €284M for climate startups that will be effective quickly—not 20 years down the road

Tim De Chant
20 seconds ago

The European venture capital firm raised its fourth fund as fund as climate tech “comes of age.”

ETF Partners raises €284M for climate startups that will be effective quickly—not 20 years down the road
Image Credits: MengWen Guo / Getty Images
AI

Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PCs

Kyle Wiggers
9 mins ago

Copilot, Microsoft’s brand of generative AI, will soon be far more deeply integrated into the Windows 11 experience.

Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PCs
AI

Scarlett Johansson says that OpenAI approached her to use her voice

Aisha Malik
11 mins ago

“When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine.”

Scarlett Johansson says that OpenAI approached her to use her voice
Space

TechCrunch Space: Star(side)liner

Aria Alamalhodaei
2 hours ago

Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch Space. For those who haven’t heard, the first crewed launch of Boeing’s Starliner capsule has been pushed back yet again to no earlier than…

TechCrunch Space: Star(side)liner
Robotics

These 81 robotics companies are hiring

Brian Heater
2 hours ago

When I attended Automate in Chicago a few weeks back, multiple people thanked me for TechCrunch’s semi-regular robotics job report. It’s always edifying to get that feedback in person. While…

These 81 robotics companies are hiring
Transportation

VinFast crash that killed family of four now under federal investigation

Sean O'Kane
3 hours ago

The top vehicle safety regulator in the U.S. has launched a formal probe into an April crash involving the all-electric VinFast VF8 SUV that claimed the lives of a family…

VinFast crash that killed family of four now under federal investigation
Media & Entertainment

NYC-Dublin real-time video portal reopens with some fixes to prevent inappropriate behavior

Ron Miller
3 hours ago

When putting a video portal in a public park in the middle of New York City, some inappropriate behavior will likely occur. The Portal, the vision of Lithuanian artist and…

NYC-Dublin real-time video portal reopens with some fixes to prevent inappropriate behavior

Contour Venture Partners, an early investor in Datadog and Movable Ink, lowers the target for its fifth fund

Rebecca Szkutak
4 hours ago

Longtime New York-based seed investor, Contour Venture Partners, is making progress on its latest flagship fund after lowering its target. The firm closed on $42 million, raised from 64 backers,…

Contour Venture Partners, an early investor in Datadog and Movable Ink, lowers the target for its fifth fund
Social

Meta’s Oversight Board takes its first Threads case

Sarah Perez
6 hours ago

Meta’s Oversight Board has now extended its scope to include the company’s newest platform, Instagram Threads, and has begun hearing cases from Threads.

Meta’s Oversight Board takes its first Threads case
Venture

SeekOut, a recruiting startup last valued at $1.2 billion, lays off 30% of its workforce

Marina Temkin
6 hours ago

The company says it’s refocusing and prioritizing fewer initiatives that will have the biggest impact on customers and add value to the business.

SeekOut, a recruiting startup last valued at $1.2 billion, lays off 30% of its workforce
Transportation

UK’s autonomous vehicle legislation becomes law, paving the way for first driverless cars by 2026

Paul Sawers
7 hours ago

The U.K.’s self-proclaimed “world-leading” regulations for self-driving cars are now official, after the Automated Vehicles (AV) Act received royal assent — the final rubber stamp any legislation must go through…

UK’s autonomous vehicle legislation becomes law, paving the way for first driverless cars by 2026
AI

ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

Alyssa Stringer
Kyle Wiggers
Cody Corrall
8 hours ago

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. What started as a tool to hyper-charge productivity through writing essays and code with short text prompts has evolved…

ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot
Fintech

Fintech lender SoLo Funds is being sued again by the government over its lending practices

Christine Hall
8 hours ago

SoLo Funds CEO Travis Holoway: “Regulators seem driven by press releases when they should be motivated by true consumer protection and empowering equitable solutions.”

Fintech lender SoLo Funds is being sued again by the government over its lending practices
Enterprise

Rollup wants to be the hardware engineer’s workhorse

Aria Alamalhodaei
8 hours ago

Hard tech startups generate a lot of buzz, but there’s a growing cohort of companies building digital tools squarely focused on making hard tech development faster, more efficient and —…

Rollup wants to be the hardware engineer’s workhorse
Startups

Disrupt Audience Choice vote closes Friday

TechCrunch Events
8 hours ago

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is not just about groundbreaking innovations, insightful panels, and visionary speakers — it’s also about listening to YOU, the audience, and what you feel is top of…

Disrupt Audience Choice vote closes Friday
Apps

Google is launching a new Android feature to drive users back into their installed apps

Sarah Perez
8 hours ago

Google says the new SDK would help Google expand on its core mission of connecting the right audience to the right content at the right time.

Google is launching a new Android feature to drive users back into their installed apps
Privacy

Jolla debuts privacy-focused AI hardware

Natasha Lomas
9 hours ago

Jolla has taken the official wraps off the first version of its personal server-based AI assistant in the making. The reborn startup is building a privacy-focused AI device — aka…

Jolla debuts privacy-focused AI hardware
AI

ChatGPT’s mobile app revenue saw its biggest spike yet following GPT-4o launch

Sarah Perez
10 hours ago

The ChatGPT mobile app’s net revenue first jumped 22% on the day of the GPT-4o launch and continued to grow in the following days.

ChatGPT’s mobile app revenue saw its biggest spike yet following GPT-4o launch
Social

Bumble buys community building app Geneva to expand further into friendships

Paul Sawers
11 hours ago

Dating app maker Bumble has acquired Geneva, an online platform built around forming real-world groups and clubs. The company said that the deal is designed to help it expand its…

Bumble buys community building app Geneva to expand further into friendships
Security

CyberArk snaps up Venafi for $1.54B to ramp up in machine-to-machine security

Ingrid Lunden
12 hours ago

CyberArk — one of the army of larger security companies founded out of Israel — is acquiring Venafi, a specialist in machine identity, for $1.54 billion. 

CyberArk snaps up Venafi for $1.54B to ramp up in machine-to-machine security
Venture

OpenseedVC, which backs operators in Africa and Europe starting their companies, reaches first close of $10M fund

Tage Kene-Okafor
16 hours ago

Founder-market fit is one of the most crucial factors in a startup’s success, and operators (someone involved in the day-to-day operations of a startup) turned founders have an almost unfair advantage…

OpenseedVC, which backs operators in Africa and Europe starting their companies, reaches first close of $10M fund
Startups

Pine Labs gets Singapore court approval to shift base to India

Manish Singh
18 hours ago

A Singapore High Court has effectively approved Pine Labs’ request to shift its operations to India.

Pine Labs gets Singapore court approval to shift base to India
Government & Policy

UK opens office in San Francisco to tackle AI risk

Ingrid Lunden
1 day ago

The AI Safety Institute, a U.K. body that aims to assess and address risks in AI platforms, has said it will open a second location in San Francisco. 

UK opens office in San Francisco to tackle AI risk
Enterprise

Why companies are turning to internal hackathons

Ron Miller
1 day ago

Companies are always looking for an edge, and searching for ways to encourage their employees to innovate. One way to do that is by running an internal hackathon around a…

Why companies are turning to internal hackathons

Featured Article

I’m rooting for Melinda French Gates to fix tech’s broken ‘brilliant jerk’ culture

Women in tech still face a shocking level of mistreatment at work. Melinda French Gates is one of the few working to change that.

Julie Bort
1 day ago
I’m rooting for Melinda French Gates to fix tech’s broken ‘brilliant jerk’ culture
Space

Blue Origin successfully launches its first crewed mission since 2022

Anthony Ha
1 day ago

Blue Origin has successfully completed its NS-25 mission, resuming crewed flights for the first time in nearly two years. The mission brought six tourist crew members to the edge of…

Blue Origin successfully launches its first crewed mission since 2022
AI

Hollywood agency CAA aims to help stars manage their own AI likenesses

Lauren Forristal
1 day ago

Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the top entertainment and sports talent agencies, is hoping to be at the forefront of AI protection services for celebrities in Hollywood. With many…

Hollywood agency CAA aims to help stars manage their own AI likenesses
Commerce

Expedia says two execs dismissed after ‘violation of company policy’

Anthony Ha
1 day ago

Expedia says Rathi Murthy and Sreenivas Rachamadugu, respectively its CTO and senior vice president of core services product & engineering, are no longer employed at the travel booking company. In…

Expedia says two execs dismissed after ‘violation of company policy’
Social

OpenAI and Google lay out their competing AI visions

Cody Corrall
2 days ago

Welcome back to TechCrunch’s Week in Review. This week had two major events from OpenAI and Google. OpenAI’s spring update event saw the reveal of its new model, GPT-4o, which…

OpenAI and Google lay out their competing AI visions
Startups

With AI startups booming, nap pods and Silicon Valley hustle culture are back

Julie Bort
2 days ago

When Jeffrey Wang posted to X asking if anyone wanted to go in on an order of fancy-but-affordable office nap pods, he didn’t expect the post to go viral.

With AI startups booming, nap pods and Silicon Valley hustle culture are back