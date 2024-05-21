AI

Microsoft upgrades its AI app-building platforms

Kyle Wiggers

Comment

A pedestrian walks past the logo of the U.S. tech giant Microsoft.
Image Credits: Chesnot/Getty Images / Getty Images

Microsoft’s big focus at this year’s Build conference is generative AI. And to that end, the tech giant announced a series of updates to its platforms for building generative AI-powered apps and experiences: Azure AI Studio and Copilot Studio.

First, a quick refresher on Azure AI Studio and Copilot Studio. Azure AI Studio is a toolset within Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service that lets customers combine an AI model like OpenAI’s recently announced GPT-4o with their own data and build a chat assistant or another type of app that “reasons over” that data. Copilot Studio, meanwhile, provides tools to connect Copilot for Microsoft 365 — the AI-powered “copilot” in apps like Excel, Word and PowerPoint as well as Microsoft’s Edge browser and Windows — to third-party data.

Azure AI Studio, now generally available, will soon allow developers to build generative AI-powered apps using pay-as-you-go inference APIs — the APIs through which developers can access and fine-tune generative AI models hosted on Azure infrastructure. Microsoft calls this “model-as-a-service,” and it’s launching with models from Nixtla and Core42 to start, with models from additional providers including Cohere, Stability AI and AI21 Labs to come in the future.

Other new Azure AI Studio capabilities in preview let customers train and debug generative AI-powered apps by comparing different versions of them — and monitor apps in production for usage and quality. Users can visualize different trends and receive alerts based on custom-defined filters and settings.

Azure AI Studio also now integrates with Microsoft Purview (in preview), Microsoft’s service to prevent unauthorized access to data across apps and services, to discover potential “data risks” in AI apps, impose encryption on sensitive data and govern AI app usage. And Studio is shipping new tools to attempt to prevent “jailbreaks” of AI models — i.e. workarounds that disable a model’s safeguards — and detect hallucinations, or when a model invents facts from whole cloth.

Copilot Studio
Image Credits: Microsoft

On the Copilot Studio side, Microsoft is launching Copilot agents, which the company describes as AI bots that can “independently orchestrate tasks tailored to specific roles and functions.” Leveraging memory and knowledge of context, Copilot agents can navigate various types of business workflows, learning from user feedback and asking for help when they encounter situations they don’t know how to handle.

Here’s how Charles Lamanna, CVP of business applications and platforms at Microsoft, explains the concept in a press release: “Developers provide their copilot with a defined task, equip it with the necessary knowledge and actions and then Copilot Studio orchestrates dynamic workflows and acts behind the scenes to … integrate them to automate the task.”

Also new to Copilot Studio are extensions and connectors, both in preview for Copilot for Microsoft 365 and directly within Microsoft’s enterprise collaboration platform Teams. Extensions allow developers to customize AI-powered copilots with instructions, knowledge from databases and actions from plugins, for example to build copilots that handle tasks such as expense reporting and employee onboarding. Connectors, on the other hand, offer ways for developers to “ground” a copilot with organizational knowledge from a range of different sources.

“Extensions expand the actions Microsoft Copilot can take on the user’s behalf, customize grounding knowledge with relevant business data, and enable hand-off to other copilots,” Lamanna adds. “And Copilot connectors include … Power Platform connectors, Microsoft Graph connectors, and Power Query connectors — with Microsoft Fabric integrations coming soon. This makes it possible for copilots to use various data sources, including public websites, SharePoint, OneDrive, Dataverse tables, Microsoft Fabric OneLake and Microsoft Graph, as well as leading third-party apps.”

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , , ,
Climate

Bill Gates-backed wind startup AirLoom is raising $12M, filings reveal

Tim De Chant
2 mins ago

The company is hoping to produce electricity at $13 per megawatt hour, which would be more than 50% cheaper than traditional onshore wind.

Bill Gates-backed wind startup AirLoom is raising $12M, filings reveal
AI

WitnessAI is building guardrails for generative AI models

Kyle Wiggers
13 mins ago

Generative AI makes stuff up. It can be biased. Sometimes, it spits out toxic text. So can it be “safe”? Rick Caccia, the CEO of WitnessAI, believes it can. “Securing…

WitnessAI is building guardrails for generative AI models
AI

French AI startup H raises $220 million seed round

Romain Dillet
25 mins ago

It’s not often that you hear about a seed round above $10 million. H, a startup based in Paris and previously known as Holistic AI, has announced a $220 million…

French AI startup H raises $220 million seed round
Startups

Boost your startup’s growth with a ScaleUp package at TC Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
32 mins ago

Hey there, Series A to B startups with $35 million or less in funding — we’ve got an exciting opportunity that’s tailor-made for your growth journey! If you’re looking to…

Boost your startup’s growth with a ScaleUp package at TC Disrupt 2024
Social

As a U.S. ban looms, TikTok announces a $1M program for socially driven creators

Amanda Silberling
49 mins ago

TikTok is pulling out all the stops to prevent its impending ban in the United States. Aside from initiating legal challenges against the government, that means shaping up its public…

As a U.S. ban looms, TikTok announces a $1M program for socially driven creators
Enterprise

Microsoft’s Power Automate no-code platform adds AI flows

Frederic Lardinois
1 hour ago

Microsoft wants to put its Copilot everywhere. It’s only a matter of time before Microsoft renames its annual Build developer conference to Microsoft Copilot. Hopefully, some of those upcoming events…

Microsoft’s Power Automate no-code platform adds AI flows

GitHub Copilot gets extensions

Frederic Lardinois
1 hour ago

Build is Microsoft’s largest developer conference and of course, it’s all about AI this year. So it’s no surprise that GitHub’s Copilot, GitHub’s “AI pair programming tool,” is taking center…

GitHub Copilot gets extensions
AI

Microsoft intros a Copilot for teams

Kyle Wiggers
1 hour ago

Microsoft wants to make its brand of generative AI more useful for teams — specifically teams across corporations and large enterprise organizations. This morning at its annual Build dev conference,…

Microsoft intros a Copilot for teams
AI

Microsoft upgrades its AI app-building platforms

Kyle Wiggers
1 hour ago

Microsoft’s big focus at this year’s Build conference is generative AI. And to that end, the tech giant announced a series of updates to its platforms for building generative AI-powered…

Microsoft upgrades its AI app-building platforms
Image Credits: Chesnot/Getty Images / Getty Images
AI

UK data protection watchdog ends privacy probe of Snap’s GenAI chatbot, but warns industry

Natasha Lomas
1 hour ago

The UK’s data protection watchdog has closed an almost year-long investigation of Snap’s AI chatbot, My AI — saying it’s satisfied the social media firm has addressed concerns about risks…

UK data protection watchdog ends privacy probe of Snap’s GenAI chatbot, but warns industry
Security

Conservative cell carrier Patriot Mobile hit by data breach

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 hour ago

U.S. cell carrier Patriot Mobile experienced a data breach that included subscribers’ personal information, including full names, email addresses, home zip codes, and account PINs, TechCrunch has learned. Patriot Mobile,…

Conservative cell carrier Patriot Mobile hit by data breach
Media & Entertainment

Spotify’s ‘Listening Party’ feature falls short of expectations

Lauren Forristal
1 hour ago

It’s been three years since Spotify acquired live audio startup Betty Labs, and yet the music streaming service isn’t leveraging the technology to its fullest potential—at least not in our…

Spotify’s ‘Listening Party’ feature falls short of expectations
Startups

Alchemist’s latest batch puts AI to work as accelerator expands to Tokyo, Doha

Devin Coldewey
2 hours ago

Alchemist Accelerator has a new pile of AI-forward companies demoing their wares today, if you care to watch, and the program itself is making some international moves into Tokyo and…

Alchemist’s latest batch puts AI to work as accelerator expands to Tokyo, Doha
Fundraising

Kickstarter now lets you pledge after a campaign closes

Brian Heater
2 hours ago

“Late Pledge” allows campaign creators to continue collecting money even after the campaign has closed.

Kickstarter now lets you pledge after a campaign closes
Startups

Stack AI wants to make it easier to build AI-fueled workflows

Ron Miller
3 hours ago

Stack AI’s co-founders, Antoni Rosinol and Bernardo Aceituno, were PhD students at MIT wrapping up their degrees in 2022 just as large language models were becoming more mainstream. ChatGPT would…

Stack AI wants to make it easier to build AI-fueled workflows
AI

Pinecone launches its serverless vector database out of preview

Frederic Lardinois
4 hours ago

Pinecone, the vector database startup founded by Edo Liberty, the former head of Amazon’s AI Labs, has long been at the forefront of helping businesses augment large language models (LLMs)…

Pinecone launches its serverless vector database out of preview
Climate

Special mud helps XGS Energy get more power out of geothermal wells

Tim De Chant
4 hours ago

Young geothermal energy wells can be like budding prodigies, each brimming with potential to outshine their peers. But like people, most decline with age. In California, for example, the amount…

Special mud helps XGS Energy get more power out of geothermal wells

Featured Article

Sonos finally made some headphones

The market play is clear from the outset: The $449 headphones are firmly targeted at an audience that would otherwise be purchasing the Bose QC Ultra or Apple AirPods Max.

Brian Heater
4 hours ago
Sonos finally made some headphones
AI

Adobe brings Firefly AI-powered Generative Remove to Lightroom

Brian Heater
4 hours ago

Adobe says the feature is up to the task, regardless of how complex of a background the object is set against.

Adobe brings Firefly AI-powered Generative Remove to Lightroom
Climate

Porsche Ventures invests in battery startup South 8 to boost cold-weather EV performance

Tim De Chant
5 hours ago

All cars suffer when the mercury drops, but electric vehicles suffer more than most as heaters draw more power and batteries charge more slowly as the liquid electrolyte inside thickens.…

Porsche Ventures invests in battery startup South 8 to boost cold-weather EV performance
AI

Data-labeling startup Scale AI raises $1B as valuation doubles to $13.8B

Paul Sawers
5 hours ago

Scale AI has raised a $1 billion Series F round from a slew of big-name institutional and corporate investors including Amazon and Meta.

Data-labeling startup Scale AI raises $1B as valuation doubles to $13.8B
Crypto

Meta, Match, Coinbase and others team up to fight online fraud and crypto scams

Sarah Perez
6 hours ago

The new coalition, Tech Against Scams, will work together to find ways to fight back against the tools used by scammers and to better educate the public against financial scams.

Meta, Match, Coinbase and others team up to fight online fraud and crypto scams
Government & Policy

EU Council gives final nod to set up risk-based regulations for AI

Natasha Lomas
6 hours ago

It’s a wrap: European Union lawmakers have given the final approval to set up the bloc’s flagship, risk-based regulations for artificial intelligence.

EU Council gives final nod to set up risk-based regulations for AI
Fintech

Vitesse, a payments and treasury management platform for insurers, raises $93M to fuel US expansion

Paul Sawers
8 hours ago

London-based fintech Vitesse has closed a $93 million Series C round of funding led by investment giant KKR.

Vitesse, a payments and treasury management platform for insurers, raises $93M to fuel US expansion
Startups

Zen Educate raises $37M and acquires Aquinas Education as it tries to address the teacher shortage

Paul Sawers
13 hours ago

Zen Educate, an online marketplace that connects schools with teachers, has raised $37 million in a Series B round of funding. The raise comes amid a growing teacher shortage crisis…

Zen Educate raises $37M and acquires Aquinas Education as it tries to address the teacher shortage
AI

Scarlett Johansson says that OpenAI approached her to use her voice

Aisha Malik
15 hours ago

“When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine.”

Scarlett Johansson says that OpenAI approached her to use her voice
Transportation

Aurora and Volvo unveil self-driving truck designed for a driverless future

Rebecca Bellan
16 hours ago

A new self-driving truck — manufactured by Volvo and loaded with autonomous vehicle tech developed by Aurora Innovation — could be on public highways as early as this summer.  The…

Aurora and Volvo unveil self-driving truck designed for a driverless future
Climate

ETF Partners raises €285M for climate startups that will be effective quickly — not 20 years down the road

Tim De Chant
17 hours ago

The European venture capital firm raised its fourth fund as fund as climate tech “comes of age.”

ETF Partners raises €285M for climate startups that will be effective quickly — not 20 years down the road
AI

Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PCs

Kyle Wiggers
17 hours ago

Copilot, Microsoft’s brand of generative AI, will soon be far more deeply integrated into the Windows 11 experience.

Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PCs
Space

TechCrunch Space: Star(side)liner

Aria Alamalhodaei
19 hours ago

Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch Space. For those who haven’t heard, the first crewed launch of Boeing’s Starliner capsule has been pushed back yet again to no earlier than…

TechCrunch Space: Star(side)liner