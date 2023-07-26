Walmart+ adds travel benefits to its list of perks

Walmart+, the U.S. retailer’s Prime competitor, is adding travel benefits to its list of perks. The company has announced that members can book getaways through WalmartPlusTravel.com and get Walmart Cash. Walmart+ members will receive 5% Walmart Cash on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals and activities bookings, 2% Walmart Cash on all flights and a blended rate of Walmart Cash on vacation packages.

Travel booking is powered by Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology, giving members access to more than 900,000 properties, 500+ airlines, 100+ car rental companies and thousands of activities.

“We’re bringing together the ultimate savings membership and vacation booking site to deliver a first-ever travel-focused benefit for Walmart+ members,” said Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, in a statement. “Combined with our other benefits – including free delivery, streaming and savings on fuel – we’re creating a membership that saves customers time and money, whether they’re at home or having fun at their favorite vacation destination.”

Walmart+ members can access travel through the member benefits hub in the app or WalmartPlusTravel.com. Once the booking is confirmed, any Walmart Cash received will appear in the member’s Walmart wallet. Walmart Cash will become available 30 days after travel is completed and can be used on future Walmart purchases or cashed out in store.

Walmart+ members will also have access to Expedia Group’s customer service via live agents or through the company’s self-serve capabilities.

Today’s announcement comes a few days after Walmart+ introduced a new program designed to help those on government assistance take advantage of its membership benefits. The program, called Walmart+ Assist, is a way to purchase a membership at 50% off ($49 per year, or $6.47 per month) for those on government assistance.

Typically, a Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month, plus applicable taxes. A subscription includes free shipping on Walmart.com purchases with no order minimum, free grocery delivery with a $35 order minimum, free returns from home, savings of 10 cents per gallon at 14,000 locations (including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations), a free Paramount+ subscription, ad-free video streaming with Pluto TV, mobile scan & go in-store for contact-free checkout and other special offers and savings for members only, including early access to Black Friday deals.