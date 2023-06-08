‘The Witcher’ Season 3 drops full trailer

The full trailer for “The Witcher” season 3 was released on Thursday, giving viewers a taste of what to expect in the next installment of the hit Netflix series.

In the new trailer, Geralt continues his mission to protect Ciri from monsters, monarchs, mages and anyone else who wants to capture her. We also see Geralt reunited with Yennefer, who travels with Ciri to Aretuza, the magical academy for young women. Last season, Yen sacrificed herself to save Ciri from a powerful demon named Voleth Meir.

This season will certainly be emotional for a lot of fans since this will be the final time “Man of Steel” actor Henry Cavill performs as Geralt, a role he has played since the show first premiered in 2019. Liam Hemsworth has been tapped to take over as the legendary monster hunter in the fourth and fifth seasons.

In a first for the fantasy series, the third season will be split into two parts, with volume one premiering on Netflix on June 29 and volume two airing on July 27. Netflix has done this before with other big releases, such as “Stranger Things” season 4.

As the show grows in popularity, Netflix has continued to expand its Witcher universe. Last December, the streamer released the spinoff series “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” which is set more than a thousand years before the world of “The Witcher.” Netflix also made an animated film, “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf,” in 2021.

In 2022, the second season of “The Witcher” amassed over 2 billion viewership minutes during the first week of release, per Nielsen.