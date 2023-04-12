Arts Help launches $6M fundraise to build digital climate library and ESG certification program

Nonprofit Arts Help is launching a $6 million fund to build the world’s first digital climate library to provide public access to the archives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The UNFCCC, which was formed in 1992, has more than 1.7 million paper documents related to the treaty, many of which are in poor condition and are organized using outdated cataloging methods, according to Arts Help founder Mo Ghoneim.

Gonhiem wants to digitize the documents, audiovisual recordings and transcripts that are stored in analog formats. The goal is to preserve the treaty’s long legacy and make the files searchable and available to anyone.

“We really saw an opportunity to harness our ability to integrate innovation and tech, and arts and creativity to support this project and bring it to life,” Ghoneim told TechCrunch+, adding that the UNFCCC has acknowledged the urgency of this initiative.