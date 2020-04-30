Extra Crunch Live: Join Hunter Walk for a Q&A May 7th at 1 pm ET/10 am PT

We are not slowing down the pace of our Extra Crunch Live discussions.

Fresh off our chat with Mark Cuban, we’re already gearing up for next week, which will bring us an investor from Sequoia, and, later in the week, Hunter Walk of Homebrew.

Homebrew is a seed-stage venture capital fund that has invested in startups like Plaid, Cheddar and Managed by Q, all of which sold for nine- and ten-figure sums. Hunter is one of the firm’s investing partners along with Satya Patel.

TechCrunch’s Danny Crichton and Alex Wilhelm (two-thirds of the Equity crew) will host the chat, posing the first rounds of questions before we bring in the audience to help steer the conversation. (You can sign up for Extra Crunch in advance, so that you don’t have to do so last-minute.)

What’s on the agenda? A few things. Seed deal pace is top of mind, as is changing seed-stage valuations. We’re also super curious about which verticals inside of seed are doing the best and the worst. We’ll also dial in on what’s changing at the Series A level for various types of seed-stage startups, what metrics are the new gospel and that sort of thing.

Homebrew last raised a $90 million fund in 2018, its third.

If there’s time, we’ll also nibble into what Homebrew is seeing from pre-seed investors and if Seed II (Mango Seed?) is still a thing or not. (Oh, and his firm’s per-fund returns. That will be fun.)

It’s going to be a jam, not only because Hunter is one of the more interesting investors in Silicon Valley, but also because in an industry of brashness and bravado, he’s more thoughtful than most. So bring your questions and we’ll see you next Thursday.

