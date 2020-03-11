Salesforce adds new healthcare provider relationship management and analytics tools

Software giant Salesforce announced this week the addition of a few new tools in healthcare management to the Salesforce Health Cloud, with the goal being to help payers and providers utilize a more comprehensive system.

The first is a healthcare provider management feature allowing doctors and other healthcare workers a way to efficiently manage new accounts and activities from a single point.

Also included in the update is Einstein Analytics for Healthcare, which will provide pre-built dashboards and industry KPI’s to help referral managers keep track of their performance.

Destinations, the third addition from Salesforce, is a no-code healthcare interoperability solution available in Salesforce’s AppExchange program and provided in partnership with Bridge Connectors. Destinations allows healthcare organizations to integrate internal data with Salesforce’s Health Cloud without the need to write any code.

Several large healthcare organizations rely on Salesforce’s Health Cloud for provider services, including Cancer Treatment Centers of America, which serves cancer patients at treatment centers and hospitals throughout the U.S., and Piedmont Healthcare, which has 11 hospitals and serves in over 250 locations, according to its website. The ability to manage accounts, track analytics over time and integrate that data provides a way for these facilities to more efficiently do their work and treat patients in need in a more organized manner.

“All of this is part of Salesforce’s Customer 360 for Healthcare vision to empower healthcare and life sciences organizations of all sizes and types across provider, payer, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies to deliver connected, collaborative and personalized care and experiences,” notes a Salesforce release on the announcement. “With these new innovations, we’re working towards improving health outcomes and unlocking operational efficiencies by connecting people, data, and processes on a unified platform.”