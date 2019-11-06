I write about the wild new frontier of biotechnology (3D printed organs, one drop blood tests, or hamburgers grown in a lab? I’m your gal), also a bit of politics, gender and diversity and sometimes they put me on camera at TechCrunch so send your fun gadgets and gizmos my way.

Veterans can now use an iPhone to pull up their health records Apple has teamed up with Veteran Affairs (VA) to allow those who’ve served our country to now access their health records via iPhone. Health records access via Apple’s Health app has been

Natalist founder Halle Tecco wants to get you pregnant Halle Tecco is no stranger to conception struggles. The Rock Health founder and former CEO has been public about her journey on social media, including two rounds of IVF, eventually leading to a healt

With a new $20 million in funding, electronic stethoscope startup Eko wants to research your beating heart It’s hard to compete against the Apple Watch or even an app on your phone when it comes to personal heart-rate monitors these days. However, Eko, a startup best known for creating an electronic

CRIAM hopes to save lives with a fast, portable blood type testing tool Getting diagnostic testing right when you need it, in real-time and on-site is a challenge for many healthcare workers. However, testing for things like blood type in the case of a needed blood transf

Period app Clue hopes to find out if you have PCOS Clue, an app built on machine learning to track a woman’s monthly menstrual cycle, has been paying close attention lately to those with irregular periods. The Berlin-based company hopes to identify

At-home blood testing startup Baze rakes in $6 million from Nature’s Way By now, the venture world is wary of blood testing startups offering health data from just a few drops of blood. However, Baze, a Swiss-based personal nutrition startup providing blood tests you can d

What leading HealthTech VCs are investing in Why is tech still aiming for the healthcare industry? It seems full of endless regulatory hurdles or stories of misguided founders with no knowledge of the space, running headlong into it, only to fal

Serena Williams, Mark Cuban invest $3 million in Mahmee, a digital support network for new moms Tennis superstar and mom to a 22-month-old, Serena Williams has joined Mark Cuban to invest $3 million seed funding in Mahmee, a startup working toward filling the critical care gap in postpartum care

With a fresh $10 million in the bank, DotLab hopes to bring endometriosis test to market Thirty-three-year-old founder of personalized medicine company DotLab, Heather Bowerman, wants to shake up the women’s health industry with what she believes to be a better, cheaper, less painfu

Meet Hatch Baby’s portable, Wi-Fi-enabled sleep device Rest+ Menlo Park-based Hatch Baby has prided itself on introducing “smart” nursery devices — including Grow, a changing pad with a built-in scale and Rest, a device doubling as a sound mac

Neurobehavioral health company BlackThorn pulls in $76 million from GV to treat mental disorders There are numerous challenges to finding effective treatments for mental disorders. However, BlackThorn Therapeutics, a neurobehavioral health company using machine learning to create personalized med

What top VCs look for in women’s fertility startups A number of promising women’s health tech companies have popped up in the last few years, from fertility apps to ovulation bracelets — even Apple has jumped into the subject with the addit

Sequoia-backed Whole Biome wants to heal your gut with medical-grade probiotics Whole Biome has pulled in $35 million in Series B financing from a list of investing titans, including Sequoia, Khosla, True Ventures, the Mayo Foundation and AME Ventues — just to name a few. T

Meet Bobbie, a baby formula delivery startup promising healthier ingredients Don’t like the idea of your baby guzzling down liquid candy all day? It may surprise you to find corn syrup is the main ingredient in most infant formulas in the U.S. That’s where Bobbie,

uBiome is jumping into therapeutics with a healthy $83 million in Series C financing 23andMe, IBM and now uBiome is the next tech company to jump into the lucrative multi-billion dollar drug discovery market. The company started out with a consumer gut health test to check whether you

Spire Health Tags are now on Apple’s shelves Spire’s Health Tags, the dark and tiny devices you stick on your clothes to gather all sorts of health data from your steps, heartbeat and stress levels is now available at your local Apple Sto

Not to be overshadowed by the Apple Watch, AliveCor announces a new 6-lead ECG reader Apple’s announcement last week of a Watch with an FDA-approved ECG reader to track heart health looked to be the undoing of original ECG reader company AliveCor. But, to prove it still has a hea

Kegel trainer startup Elvie is launching a smaller, smarter, hands-free breast pump Elvie, a London-based startup known best for its connected Kegel trainer, is jumping into the breast pump business with a new $480 hands-free system you can slip into your bra. Even with all the innov

Apple’s Watch isn’t the first with an EKG reader but it will matter to more consumers Apple’s COO Jeff Williams exuberantly proclaimed Apple’s Watch was the first to get FDA clearance as an over-the-counter electrocardiogram (EKG) reader during the special event at Apple headqu

Google Street View cars will be roaming around the planet to check our air quality with these sensors Aclima, a San Francisco-based startup building Internet-connected air quality sensors has announced plans to integrate its mobile sensing platform into Google’s global fleet of Street View vehicles.

