Indian ride-hailing giant Ola cuts 180 jobs in profitability push

Ola has let go its chief executive, Hemant Bakshi, merely four months after appointing him to the post, and is cutting about 180 additional jobs, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The move from the Indian ride-hailing startup is aimed at “improving profitability,” its founder and chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal, told employees in an email on Monday that was seen by TechCrunch.

The company is undergoing a “restructuring exercise” to gear up for its “next phase of growth,” Aggarwal, pictured above, wrote in the email.

The move comes in the wake of Ola ceasing its operations in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand earlier this month. Bakshi, a former executive at FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever, was appointed as Ola’s chief executive in January this year.

Ola, which competes with Uber in India and counts SoftBank and Tiger Global among its backers, is looking to do an IPO later this year after the planned public debut of Ola Electric, a startup that was spun out of Ola. Both startups were founded by Aggarwal, who has since also founded the AI startup, Krutrim, which became a unicorn in January. Ola Electric is seeking to raise more than $650 million in its IPO, according to paperwork filed by the firm.

Here’s Aggarwal’s Monday email to staff in its entirety: