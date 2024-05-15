Privacy

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn

Natasha Lomas

Comment

Image Credits: Google

A feature Google demoed at its I/O confab yesterday, using its generative AI technology to scan voice calls in real time for conversational patterns associated with financial scams, has sent a collective shiver down the spines of privacy and security experts who are warning the feature represents the thin end of the wedge. They warn that, once client-side scanning is baked into mobile infrastructure, it could usher in an era of centralized censorship.

Google’s demo of the call scam-detection feature, which the tech giant said would be built into a future version of its Android OS — estimated to run on some three-quarters of the world’s smartphones — is powered by Gemini Nano, the smallest of its current generation of AI models meant to run entirely on-device.

This is essentially client-side scanning: A nascent technology that’s generated huge controversy in recent years in relation to efforts to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or even grooming activity on messaging platforms.

Apple abandoned a plan to deploy client-side scanning for CSAM in 2021 after a huge privacy backlash. However, policymakers have continued to heap pressure on the tech industry to find ways to detect illegal activity taking place on their platforms. Any industry moves to build out on-device scanning infrastructure could therefore pave the way for all-sorts of content scanning by default — whether government-led or related to a particular commercial agenda.

EU plan to force messaging apps to scan for CSAM risks millions of false positives, experts warn

Responding to Google’s call-scanning demo in a post on X, Meredith Whittaker, president of the U.S.-based encrypted messaging app Signal, warned: “This is incredibly dangerous. It lays the path for centralized, device-level client side scanning.

“From detecting ‘scams’ it’s a short step to ‘detecting patterns commonly associated w[ith] seeking reproductive care’ or ‘commonly associated w[ith] providing LGBTQ resources’ or ‘commonly associated with tech worker whistleblowing.’”

Cryptography expert Matthew Green, a professor at Johns Hopkins, also took to X to raise the alarm. “In the future, AI models will run inference on your texts and voice calls to detect and report illicit behavior,” he warned. “To get your data to pass through service providers, you’ll need to attach a zero-knowledge proof that scanning was conducted. This will block open clients.”

Green suggested this dystopian future of censorship by default is only a few years out from being technically possible. “We’re a little ways from this tech being quite efficient enough to realize, but only a few years. A decade at most,” he suggested.

European privacy and security experts were also quick to object.

Reacting to Google’s demo on X, Lukasz Olejnik, a Poland-based independent researcher and consultant for privacy and security issues, welcomed the company’s anti-scam feature but warned the infrastructure could be repurposed for social surveillance. “[T]his also means that technical capabilities have already been, or are being developed to monitor calls, creation, writing texts or documents, for example in search of illegal, harmful, hateful, or otherwise undesirable or iniquitous content — with respect to someone’s standards,” he wrote.

“Going further, such a model could, for example, display a warning. Or block the ability to continue,” Olejnik continued with emphasis. “Or report it somewhere. Technological modulation of social behaviour, or the like. This is a major threat to privacy, but also to a range of basic values and freedoms. The capabilities are already there.”

Fleshing out his concerns further, Olejnik told TechCrunch: “I haven’t seen the technical details but Google assures that the detection would be done on-device. This is great for user privacy. However, there’s much more at stake than privacy. This highlights how AI/LLMs inbuilt into software and operating systems may be turned to detect or control for various forms of human activity.

This highlights how AI/LLMs inbuilt into software and operating systems may be turned to detect or control for various forms of human activity.

Lukasz Olejnik

“So far it’s fortunately for the better. But what’s ahead if the technical capability exists and is built in? Such powerful features signal potential future risks related to the ability of using AI to control the behavior of societies at a scale or selectively. That’s probably among the most dangerous information technology capabilities ever being developed. And we’re nearing that point. How do we govern this? Are we going too far?”

Michael Veale, an associate professor in technology law at UCL, also raised the chilling specter of function-creep flowing from Google’s conversation-scanning AI — warning in a reaction post on X that it “sets up infrastructure for on-device client side scanning for more purposes than this, which regulators and legislators will desire to abuse.”

Privacy experts in Europe have particular reason for concern: The European Union has had a controversial message-scanning legislative proposal on the table since 2022, which critics — including the bloc’s own Data Protection Supervisor — warn represents a tipping point for democratic rights in the region as it would force platforms to scan private messages by default.

While the current legislative proposal claims to be technology agnostic, it’s widely expected that such a law would lead to platforms deploying client-side scanning in order to be able to respond to a so-called detection order demanding they spot both known and unknown CSAM and also pick up grooming activity in real time.

Earlier this month, hundreds of privacy and security experts penned an open letter warning the plan could lead to millions of false positives per day, as the client-side scanning technologies that are likely to be deployed by platforms in response to a legal order are unproven, deeply flawed and vulnerable to attacks.

Google was contacted for a response to concerns that its conversation-scanning AI could erode people’s privacy but at press time it had not responded.

Google will use Gemini to detect scams during calls

We’re launching an AI newsletter! Sign up here to start receiving it in your inboxes on June 5.

Read more about Google I/O 2024 on TechCrunch

More TechCrunch

Tags

,
Privacy

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn

Natasha Lomas
50 mins ago

A feature Google demoed at its I/O confab yesterday, using its generative AI technology to scan voice calls in real time for conversational patterns associated with financial scams, has sent…

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn
Image Credits: Google
AI

The top AI announcements from Google I/O

Kyle Wiggers
60 mins ago

Google’s going all-in on AI — and it wants you to know it. During the company’s keynote at its I/O developer conference on Tuesday, Google mentioned “AI” more than 120…

The top AI announcements from Google I/O

Uber has a new way to solve the concert traffic problem

Rebecca Bellan
1 hour ago

Uber is taking a shuttle product it developed for commuters in India and Egypt and converting it for an American audience. The ride-hail and delivery giant announced Wednesday at its…

Uber has a new way to solve the concert traffic problem
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
1 hour ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced
AI

Google takes aim at Android malware with an AI-powered live threat detection service

Sarah Perez
1 hour ago

Google is preparing to launch a new system to help address the problem of malware on Android. Its new live threat detection service leverages Google Play Protect’s on-device AI to…

Google takes aim at Android malware with an AI-powered live threat detection service
Apps

Google Maps is getting geospatial AR content later this year

Aisha Malik
1 hour ago

Users will be able to access the AR content by first searching for a location in Google Maps.

Google Maps is getting geospatial AR content later this year
Climate

Quilt heat pump sports sleek design from veterans of Apple, Tesla, and Nest

Tim De Chant
1 hour ago

The heat pump startup unveiled its first products and revealed details about performance, pricing and availability.

Quilt heat pump sports sleek design from veterans of Apple, Tesla, and Nest
Apps

Google’s new Private Space feature is like Incognito Mode for Android

Brian Heater
1 hour ago

The space is available from the launcher and can be locked as a second layer of authentication.

Google’s new Private Space feature is like Incognito Mode for Android
Media & Entertainment

Google TV to launch AI-generated movie descriptions

Lauren Forristal
1 hour ago

Gemini, the company’s family of generative AI models, will enhance the smart TV operating system so it can generate descriptions for movies and TV shows.

Google TV to launch AI-generated movie descriptions
Hardware

Android’s new Theft Detection Lock helps deter smartphone snatch and grabs

Brian Heater
1 hour ago

When triggered, the AI-powered feature will automatically lock the device down.

Android’s new Theft Detection Lock helps deter smartphone snatch and grabs
Security

Google adds live threat detection and screen-sharing protection to Android

Ivan Mehta
1 hour ago

The company said it is increasing the on-device capability of its Google Play Protect system to detect fraudulent apps trying to breach sensitive permissions.

Google adds live threat detection and screen-sharing protection to Android
Apps

Wear OS 5 hits developer preview, offering better battery life

Sarah Perez
1 hour ago

This latest release, one of many announcements from the Google I/O 2024 developer conference, focuses on improved battery life and other performance improvements, like more efficient workout tracking.

Wear OS 5 hits developer preview, offering better battery life
Startups

Dietitian startup Fay has been booming from Ozempic patients and emerges from stealth with $25M from General Catalyst, Forerunner

Marina Temkin
2 hours ago

For years, Sammy Faycurry has been hearing from his dietician mom and sister about how poorly many Americans eat and their struggles with delivering nutritional counseling. Although nearly half of…

Dietitian startup Fay has been booming from Ozempic patients and emerges from stealth with $25M from General Catalyst, Forerunner
Hardware

Apple announces new accessibility features for iPhone and iPad users

Lauren Forristal
2 hours ago

Apple is bringing new accessibility features to iPads and iPhones, designed to cater to a diverse range of user needs.

Apple announces new accessibility features for iPhone and iPad users
Startups

Startup Blueprint: TC Disrupt 2024 Builders Stage agenda sneak peek!

TechCrunch Events
3 hours ago

TechCrunch Disrupt, our flagship startup event held annually in San Francisco, is back on October 28-30 — and you can expect a bustling crowd of thousands of startup enthusiasts. Exciting…

Startup Blueprint: TC Disrupt 2024 Builders Stage agenda sneak peek!
AI

Anthropic hires Instagram co-founder as head of product

Kyle Wiggers
4 hours ago

Mike Krieger, one of the co-founders of Instagram and, more recently, the co-founder of personalized news app Artifact (which TechCrunch corporate parent Yahoo recently acquired), is joining Anthropic as the…

Anthropic hires Instagram co-founder as head of product
Venture

Venture orgs form alliance to standardize data collection

Dominic-Madori Davis
4 hours ago

Seven orgs so far have signed on to standardize the way data is collected and shared.

Venture orgs form alliance to standardize data collection
Enterprise

Alkira connects with $100M for a solution that connects your clouds

Ingrid Lunden
4 hours ago

As cloud adoption continues to surge toward the $1 trillion mark in annual spend, we’re seeing a wave of enterprise startups gaining traction with customers and investors for tools to…

Alkira connects with $100M for a solution that connects your clouds
Climate

Orange Charger thinks a $750 outlet will solve EV charging for apartment dwellers

Tim De Chant
5 hours ago

Charging has long been the Achilles’ heel of electric vehicles. One startup thinks it has a better way for apartment dwelling EV drivers to charge overnight.

Orange Charger thinks a $750 outlet will solve EV charging for apartment dwellers
Fundraising

Embedded accounting startup Layer secures $2.3M toward goal of replacing QuickBooks

Christine Hall
5 hours ago

So did investors laugh them out of the room when they explained how they wanted to replace Quickbooks? Kind of.

Embedded accounting startup Layer secures $2.3M toward goal of replacing QuickBooks
AI

Weka raises $140M as the AI boom bolsters data platforms

Kyle Wiggers
5 hours ago

While an increasing number of companies are investing in AI, many are struggling to get AI-powered projects into production — much less delivering meaningful ROI. The challenges are many. But…

Weka raises $140M as the AI boom bolsters data platforms
Startups

Meet PayHOA, a profitable and once-bootstrapped SaaS startup that just landed a $27.5M Series A

Mary Ann Azevedo
7 hours ago

PayHOA, a previously bootstrapped Kentucky-based startup that offers software for self-managed homeowner associations (HOAs), is an example of how real-world problems can translate into opportunity. It just raised a $27.5…

Meet PayHOA, a profitable and once-bootstrapped SaaS startup that just landed a $27.5M Series A
Commerce

Restaurant365 orders in $175M at $1B+ valuation to supersize its food service software stack 

Ingrid Lunden
8 hours ago

Restaurant365, which offers a restaurant management suite, has raised a hot $175M from ICONIQ Growth, KKR and L Catterton.

Restaurant365 orders in $175M at $1B+ valuation to supersize its food service software stack 
Venture

Portuguese VC firm Shilling launches €50M opportunity fund to back growth-stage startups

Mike Butcher
8 hours ago

Venture firm Shilling has launched a €50M fund to support growth-stage startups in its own portfolio and to invest in startups everywhere else. 

Portuguese VC firm Shilling launches €50M opportunity fund to back growth-stage startups
AI

LanceDB, which counts Midjourney as a customer, is building databases for multimodal AI

Kyle Wiggers
8 hours ago

Chang She, previously the VP of engineering at Tubi and a Cloudera veteran, has years of experience building data tooling and infrastructure. But when She began working in the AI…

LanceDB, which counts Midjourney as a customer, is building databases for multimodal AI
Climate

Berlin-based trawa raises €10M to use AI to make buying renewable energy easier for SMEs

Mike Butcher
9 hours ago

Trawa simplifies energy purchasing and management for SMEs by leveraging an AI-powered platform and downstream data from customers. 

Berlin-based trawa raises €10M to use AI to make buying renewable energy easier for SMEs
Fintech

Lydia, the French payments app with 8 million users, launches mobile banking app Sumeria

Romain Dillet
10 hours ago

Lydia is splitting itself into two apps — Lydia for P2P payments and Sumeria for those looking for a mobile-first bank account.

Lydia, the French payments app with 8 million users, launches mobile banking app Sumeria
Startups

Shipping logistics startup Harbor Lab raises $16M Series A led by Atomico

Mike Butcher
11 hours ago

Cargo ships docking at a commercial port incur costs called “disbursements” and “port call expenses.” These might include port dues, towage, and pilotage fees. It’s a complex patchwork and all…

Shipping logistics startup Harbor Lab raises $16M Series A led by Atomico
Enterprise

AWS confirms it will launch European ‘sovereign cloud’ in Germany by 2025, plans €7.8B investment over 15 years

Paul Sawers
12 hours ago

AWS has confirmed its European “sovereign cloud” will go live by the end of 2025, enabling greater data residency for the region.

AWS confirms it will launch European ‘sovereign cloud’ in Germany by 2025, plans €7.8B investment over 15 years
Startups

Indian insurance startup Go Digit raises $141M from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Manish Singh
13 hours ago

Go Digit, an Indian insurance startup, has raised $141 million from investors, including Goldman Sachs, ADIA, and Morgan Stanley, as part of its IPO.

Indian insurance startup Go Digit raises $141M from anchor investors ahead of IPO