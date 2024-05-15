Google’s new Private Space feature is like Incognito Mode for Android

At its Google I/O 2024 developer conference on Wednesday, Google announced Private Space, a new Android feature that lets users silo a portion of the operating system for sensitive information. It’s a bit like Incognito Mode for the mobile operating system, sectioning designated apps into a “container.”

The space is available from the launcher and can be locked as a second layer of authentication. Apps in Private Space will be hidden from notifications, settings and recents. Users can still access the apps through system sharesheet and photo picker in the main space, so long as the private space has been unlocked.

Image Credits: Google Image Credits: Google /

The feature was announced during a preview of Android 15’s second beta, specifically targeted at developers. At this stage, the company is encouraging app devs to experiment with the offering, though it cautions, “There is a known issue with private space in Beta 2 that affects home screen apps.”

Google says it expects to address the bug in the coming days. The feature itself should arrive with the release of Android 15, which is expected at some point in late-summer/early fall.

Android 15 beta 2 is now available.