Google Maps is getting geospatial AR content later this year

At its annual Google I/O 2024 conference, Google announced that users will soon be able to access geospatial augmented reality (AR) content directly on Google Maps on their phones. The feature will first launch in Singapore and Paris as part of a pilot program launching later this year.

Users will be able to access the AR content by first searching for a location in Google Maps. If the location has AR content and the user is near the place, they will have to tap on the image that says “AR Experience” and then lift their phone.

If someone is exploring a place remotely, they can see the same AR experience in Street View. After exploring the AR content, users can share the experience through a deep link URL or QR code on social media.

In Singapore, users will be able to explore popular landmarks like Singapore’s Chinatown and Gardens by the Bay, as well as check out the local dishes and watch a ceremonial dragon dance. In Paris, users will be able to see the scene of the 1900 Exposition Universelle country pavilions along the Seine River and visualize the different modifications to the famous Eiffel Tower.

Google says these AR capabilities lay the foundation for the extended reality (XR) platform that it’s building in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm for the Android ecosystem.