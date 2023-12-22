India’s Ola Electric files for $662 million IPO

India’s Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million in an initial public offering, the six-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country’s market regulator on Friday.

The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup, which has raised nearly $1 billion over the years, was valued at $5.4 billion in the October financing, TechCrunch reported earlier.

The startup also plans to sell roughly 95.2 million shares from existing investors and shareholders, including some of those from founder Bhavish Aggarwal (pictured above), Alpha Wave Ventures, Tiger Global, Matrix Partners and SoftBank, according to the draft prospectus. Kotak, Citi, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Axis, ICICI, SBI and BOB Capital are running the book for the IPO, according to the prospectus.

Led by Aggarwal1, Ola Electric emerged out of the ride-hailing giant Ola in 2019. The two firms continue to share a number of resources2 and some Ola investors had requested Aggarwal to create a holding entity for both the firms and grant them allocation in the parent firm.

Its losses in the fiscal year 2023 stood at $176 million, according to the document. The startup listed multiple risk factors in its report, including that if the government stops giving incentives to local electric vehicle makers, as well as the possibility of undergoing many key managerial changes. “Our employee attrition rate was 42.06% and 47.48% in the seven-month period ended October 31, 2023 (on an annualized basis) and Fiscal 2023, respectively,” Ola Electric said.

But all said and done, it’s remarkable that Ola Electric, which this year launched several new lower-priced variants of its flagship S1 electric scooter model and also an upgraded version, already leads the EV scooter market in India, commanding about 35% of the marketshare. Its IPO is the first by a two-wheeler maker in the country in over 15 years.

—

1. Ola Electric says in the DRHP

We are highly dependent on the services and reputation of Bhavish Aggarwal, our Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, who has significant influence on our business plan. He is also the Chairman and Managing Director of ANI Technologies Private Limited and has recently founded a new startup, Krutrim SI Designs Private Limited. His involvement with ANI Technologies Private Limited and Krutrim SI Designs Private Limited may detract from the time that he is able to dedicate to our Company.

2. Ola Electric says: