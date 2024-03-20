Meet the first roundtable roster at TC Early Stage 2024

You won’t have to search very hard or go very far to engage in compelling conversations next month at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024.

One of the most popular attractions at Early Stage are roundtables. These expert-led, small-group conversations focus on a specific topic designed to inform, inspire and help you build a better business. Plus, they’re a great place to connect with people who share your interests. Can you say network?

Review the first 6 roundtables below (more coming soon!), and you can check out the rest of the agenda here.

Let’s get this conversation started, shall we?

Starting roundtable roster at Early Stage 2024

Adapt & Thrive: Mastering the Chameleon Mindset

With Christopher Dube (CIO, Prepare 4 VC) and Jason Kraus (CEO, Prepare 4 VC). Sponsored by Prepare 4 VC.

Never Raise VC Money (and how to keep more of your company if you do)

With Jake Cohen (Partner, Vinyl Capital & VP, Klaviyo)

The Ins and Outs of Seed Funding

Sponsored by Latham & Watkins LLP.

Exiting via M&A: What Acquirers Are Looking for and How You Can Prepare for a Successful Acquisition

With Dana Louie (Senior Manager, Corporate Development, HubSpot).

Grabbing Investors’ Attention in a Competitive Market: Tips for Early-Stage Startups

With Sergey Gribov (Partner, Flint Capital).

PR 101 for Founders: Branding Strategies to Win Over Investors, Customers and Partners

With Edith Yeung (General Partner, Race Capital).

And this is just the start! We’ve got plenty of roundtables coming your way and will announce them shortly.

