Robotics

Cruise founder Kyle Vogt is back with a robot startup

Kirsten Korosec

Comment

Kyle Vogt Cruise Disrupt
Image Credits: Kimberly White/Getty Images / Getty Images

Kyle Vogt, the former founder and CEO of self-driving car company Cruise, has a new VC-backed robotics startup focused on household chores.

Vogt announced Monday that the new startup, called the Bot Company, has raised $150 million from former GitHub CEO and investor Nat Friedman, Pioneer founder and investor Daniel Gross, Spark Capital general partner Nabeel Hyatt, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, Stripe co-founder John Collison and Quiet Capital.

Vogt founded the startup with Paril Jain, who led the AI tech team at Tesla, and former Cruise software engineer Luke Holoubek.

“We’re building bots that do chores so you don’t have to. Everyone is busy. Bots can help,” Vogt wrote on social media X. “So many things compete for our time — commutes, longer working hours, and the complexities of modern life. Our team has spent years building robots (including the self-driving kind) that give people some of that time back, and we’re taking that a step further with this company.”

Vogt did not respond to a request for comment.

The new endeavor comes five months after Vogt resigned as CEO of Cruise, the autonomous vehicle startup that he founded in 2013 and was later acquired by General Motors. His resignation followed an October 2 incident that saw a Cruise vehicle run over and drag a pedestrian 20 feet, after the pedestrian had been hit by a human-driven car. The event, coupled with the company’s response, prompted California regulators to suspend Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits, effectively ending its robotaxi operations in the state where the bulk of its operations were located.

Since his resignation, Vogt has maintained a relatively low public profile. His return, however, shouldn’t surprise those who have followed his career. Prior to Cruise, Vogt had co-founded Justin.tv, a website that allowed anyone to broadcast video online; it later morphed into Twitch, a live-streaming platform acquired by Amazon in 2014 for $970 million. He also founded Socialcam, which was acquired by Autodesk for $60 million in 2012.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, ,
Venture

OpenAI Startup Fund raises additional $5M

Marina Temkin
1 hour ago

The fresh funds were raised from two investors who transferred the capital into a special purpose vehicle, a legal entity associated with the OpenAI Startup Fund.

OpenAI Startup Fund raises additional $5M
Venture

Accel has a fresh $650M to back European early-stage startups

Ingrid Lunden
2 hours ago

Accel has invested in more than 200 startups in the region to date, making it one of the more prolific VCs in this market.

Accel has a fresh $650M to back European early-stage startups
Robotics

Cruise founder Kyle Vogt is back with a robot startup

Kirsten Korosec
2 hours ago

Kyle Vogt, the former founder and CEO of self-driving car company Cruise, has a new VC-backed robotics startup focused on household chores. Vogt announced Monday that the new startup, called…

Cruise founder Kyle Vogt is back with a robot startup
Image Credits: Kimberly White/Getty Images / Getty Images
Venture

From Miles Grimshaw to Eva Ho, venture capitalists continue to play musical chairs

Rebecca Szkutak
3 hours ago

When Keith Rabois announced he was leaving Founders Fund to return to Khosla Ventures in January, it came as a shock to many in the venture capital ecosystem — and…

From Miles Grimshaw to Eva Ho, venture capitalists continue to play musical chairs
AI

Anthropic is expanding to Europe and raising more money

Ingrid Lunden
3 hours ago

On the heels of OpenAI announcing the latest iteration of its GPT large language model, its biggest rival in generative AI in the U.S. announced an expansion of its own.…

Anthropic is expanding to Europe and raising more money
Space

TechCrunch Space: You rock(et) my world, moms

Aria Alamalhodaei
4 hours ago

If you’re looking for a Starliner mission recap, you’ll have to wait a little longer, because the mission has officially been delayed.

TechCrunch Space: You rock(et) my world, moms
Hardware

Apple iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air M2: Reviewing which is right for most

Brian Heater
5 hours ago

Apple devoted a full event to iPad last Tuesday, roughly a month out from WWDC. From the invite artwork to the polarizing ad spot, Apple was clear — the event…

Apple iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air M2: Reviewing which is right for most
Venture

GV’s youngest partner has launched her own firm

Dominic-Madori Davis
6 hours ago

Terri Burns, a former partner at GV, is venturing into a new chapter of her career by launching her own venture firm called Type Capital. 

GV’s youngest partner has launched her own firm
AI

ChatGPT’s new face is a black hole

Devin Coldewey
7 hours ago

The decision to go monochrome was probably a smart one, considering the candy-colored alternatives that seem to want to dazzle and comfort you.

ChatGPT’s new face is a black hole
Hardware

Apple and Google agree on standard to alert people when unknown Bluetooth devices may be tracking them

Aisha Malik
7 hours ago

Apple and Google announced on Monday that iPhone and Android users will start seeing alerts when it’s possible that an unknown Bluetooth device is being used to track them. The…

Apple and Google agree on standard to alert people when unknown Bluetooth devices may be tracking them
AI

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: Watch here

Anthony Ha
8 hours ago

The company is describing the event as “a chance to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: Watch here
Transportation

GM’s Cruise ramps up robotaxi testing in Phoenix

Kirsten Korosec
8 hours ago

A human safety operator will be behind the wheel during this phase of testing, according to the company.

GM’s Cruise ramps up robotaxi testing in Phoenix
AI

OpenAI debuts GPT-4o ‘omni’ model now powering ChatGPT

Kyle Wiggers
9 hours ago

OpenAI announced a new flagship generative AI model on Monday that they call GPT-4o — the “o” stands for “omni,” referring to the model’s ability to handle text, speech, and…

OpenAI debuts GPT-4o ‘omni’ model now powering ChatGPT

Featured Article

The women in AI making a difference

As a part of a multi-part series, TechCrunch is highlighting women innovators — from academics to policymakers —in the field of AI.

Kyle Wiggers
Dominic-Madori Davis
9 hours ago
The women in AI making a difference
Government & Policy

White House proposes up to $120M to help fund Polar Semiconductor’s chip facility expansion

Aisha Malik
9 hours ago

The expansion of Polar Semiconductor’s facility would enable the company to double its U.S. production capacity of sensor and power chips within two years.

White House proposes up to $120M to help fund Polar Semiconductor’s chip facility expansion
AI

Google’s 3D video conferencing platform, Project Starline, is coming in 2025 with help from HP

Kyle Wiggers
11 hours ago

In 2021, Google kicked off work on Project Starline, a corporate-focused teleconferencing platform that uses 3D imaging, cameras and a custom-designed screen to let people converse with someone as if…

Google’s 3D video conferencing platform, Project Starline, is coming in 2025 with help from HP
Apps

Instagram expands its creator marketplace to 10 new countries

Ivan Mehta
12 hours ago

Over the weekend, Instagram announced it is expanding its creator marketplace to 10 new countries — this marketplace connects brands with creators to foster collaboration. The new regions include South…

Instagram expands its creator marketplace to 10 new countries
Enterprise

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Brian Heater
12 hours ago

You can expect plenty of AI, but probably not a lot of hardware.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect
AI

Google I/O 2024: How to watch

Brian Heater
12 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: How to watch
Fintech

Aplazo is using buy now, pay later as a stepping stone to financial ubiquity in Mexico

Anna Heim
12 hours ago

Four-year-old Mexican BNPL startup Aplazo facilitates fractionated payments to offline and online merchants even when the buyer doesn’t have a credit card.

Aplazo is using buy now, pay later as a stepping stone to financial ubiquity in Mexico
Startups

Vote for your Disrupt 2024 Audience Choice favs

TechCrunch Events
13 hours ago

We received countless submissions to speak at this year’s Disrupt 2024. After carefully sifting through all the applications, we’ve narrowed it down to 19 session finalists. Now we need your…

Vote for your Disrupt 2024 Audience Choice favs
Startups

Healthy growth helps B2B food e-commerce startup Pepper nab $30 million led by ICONIQ Growth

Christine Hall
13 hours ago

Co-founder and CEO Bowie Cheung, who previously worked at Uber Eats, said the company now has 200 customers.

Healthy growth helps B2B food e-commerce startup Pepper nab $30 million led by ICONIQ Growth
Government & Policy

Booking.com latest to fall under EU market power rules

Natasha Lomas
14 hours ago

Booking.com has been designated a gatekeeper under the EU’s DMA, meaning the firm will be regulated under the bloc’s market fairness framework.

Booking.com latest to fall under EU market power rules

Featured Article

‘Got that boomer!’: How cybercriminals steal one-time passcodes for SIM swap attacks and raiding bank accounts

Estate is an invite-only website that has helped hundreds of attackers make thousands of phone calls aimed at stealing account passcodes, according to its leaked database.

Zack Whittaker
14 hours ago
‘Got that boomer!’: How cybercriminals steal one-time passcodes for SIM swap attacks and raiding bank accounts
Enterprise

Permira is taking Squarespace private in a $6.9 billion deal

Paul Sawers
15 hours ago

Squarespace is being taken private in an all-cash deal that values the company on an equity basis at $6.6 billion.

Permira is taking Squarespace private in a $6.9 billion deal
Apps

Buy Me a Coffee’s founder has built an AI-powered voice note app

Ivan Mehta
18 hours ago

AI-powered tools like OpenAI’s Whisper have enabled many apps to make transcription an integral part of their feature set for personal note-taking, and the space has quickly flourished as a…

Buy Me a Coffee’s founder has built an AI-powered voice note app
AI

Google partners with Airtel to offer cloud and GenAI products to Indian businesses

Manish Singh
18 hours ago

Airtel, India’s second-largest telco, is partnering with Google Cloud to develop and deliver cloud and GenAI solutions to Indian businesses.

Google partners with Airtel to offer cloud and GenAI products to Indian businesses
AI

Women in AI: Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick wants to pass more AI legislation

Dominic-Madori Davis
1 day ago

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to…

Women in AI: Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick wants to pass more AI legislation

A reckoning is coming for emerging venture funds, and that, VCs say, is a good thing

Christine Hall
1 day ago

We took the pulse of emerging fund managers about what it’s been like for them during these post-ZERP, venture-capital-winter years.

A reckoning is coming for emerging venture funds, and that, VCs say, is a good thing

Workers at a Maryland Apple store authorize strike

Anthony Ha
1 day ago

It’s been a busy weekend for union organizing efforts at U.S. Apple stores, with the union at one store voting to authorize a strike, while workers at another store voted…

Workers at a Maryland Apple store authorize strike