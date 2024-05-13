Space

TechCrunch Space: You rock(et) my world, moms

Aria Alamalhodaei

Comment

Image Credits: TechCrunch

Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch Space. Happy belated Mother’s Day!

Want to reach out with a tip? Email Aria at aria.techcrunch@gmail.com or send me a message on Signal at 512-937-3988. You also can send a note to the whole TechCrunch crew at tips@techcrunch.comFor more secure communicationsclick here to contact us, which includes SecureDrop instructions and links to encrypted messaging apps.

Story of the week

If you’re looking for a Starliner mission recap, you’ll have to wait a little longer, because the mission has officially been delayed. At this point, we’re looking at no earlier than May 17 for the launch. The long delay is to ensure launch provider United Launch Alliance can roll the rocket back to the Vertical Integration Facility hangar to replace a valve. (Always those stinkin’ valves!)

Image Credits: Boeing (opens in a new window)

Scoop of the week

Not quite a scoop this week, but I did write an exclusive on a five-month-old startup called Layup Parts, which has closed a $9 million financing round led by Founders Fund. The company wants to bring automation to composite parts manufacturing, in the same way that Protolabs and Xometry have transformed CNC machining, for example.

Carbon fiber composite product for motor sport and automotive racing
Carbon fiber composite product for motor sport and automotive racing.
Image Credits: PragasitLalao / Getty Images

What we’re reading

Instead of recommending something to read this week, I’m going to recommend something to watch: this fantastic 30-minute video from the great Everyday Astronaut. It takes a deep dive into the first Polaris Dawn mission and the new spacesuits the private astronauts will be wearing, designed by SpaceX.

This week in space history

We all know (and love) the International Space Station, but before there was the ISS there was a little orbiting platform known as Skylab. And 50 years ago, on May 14, 1973, Skylab lifted off on the last Saturn V rocket. 

Illustration of the Skylab orbiting space station, surrounded by portraits of astronauts from the three manned missions to the station, 1974. Pictured are, top row, from left, Skylab 2 astronauts Charles ‘Pete’ Conrad Jr., Joseph Kerwin, Paul Weitz. bottom row, from left, Skylab 3 astronauts Alan Bean, Owen Garriott, and Jack Lousma, and Skylab 4 astronauts William Pogue, Edward Gibson, and Gerald Carr.
Image Credits: NASA/Interim Archives / Getty Images

More TechCrunch

Tags

,
Space

TechCrunch Space: You rock(et) my world, moms

Aria Alamalhodaei
22 mins ago

If you’re looking for a Starliner mission recap, you’ll have to wait a little longer, because the mission has officially been delayed.

TechCrunch Space: You rock(et) my world, moms
Image Credits: TechCrunch
Hardware

Apple iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air M2: Reviewing which is right for most

Brian Heater
1 hour ago

Apple devoted a full event to iPad last Tuesday, roughly a month out from WWDC. From the invite artwork to the polarizing ad spot, Apple was clear — the event…

Apple iPad Pro M4 vs. iPad Air M2: Reviewing which is right for most
Venture

GV’s youngest partner has launched her own firm

Dominic-Madori Davis
2 hours ago

Terri Burns, a former partner at GV, is venturing into a new chapter of her career by launching her own venture firm called Type Capital. 

GV’s youngest partner has launched her own firm
AI

ChatGPT’s new face is a black hole

Devin Coldewey
3 hours ago

The decision to go monochrome was probably a smart one, considering the candy-colored alternatives that seem to want to dazzle and comfort you.

ChatGPT’s new face is a black hole
Hardware

Apple and Google agree on standard to alert people when unknown Bluetooth devices may be tracking them

Aisha Malik
4 hours ago

Apple and Google announced on Monday that iPhone and Android users will start seeing alerts when it’s possible that an unknown Bluetooth device is being used to track them. The…

Apple and Google agree on standard to alert people when unknown Bluetooth devices may be tracking them
AI

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: Watch here

Anthony Ha
5 hours ago

The company is describing the event as “a chance to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: Watch here
Transportation

GM’s Cruise ramps up robotaxi testing in Phoenix

Kirsten Korosec
5 hours ago

A human safety operator will be behind the wheel during this phase of testing, according to the company.

GM’s Cruise ramps up robotaxi testing in Phoenix
AI

OpenAI debuts GPT-4o ‘omni’ model now powering ChatGPT

Kyle Wiggers
5 hours ago

OpenAI announced a new flagship generative AI model on Monday that they call GPT-4o — the “o” stands for “omni,” referring to the model’s ability to handle text, speech, and…

OpenAI debuts GPT-4o ‘omni’ model now powering ChatGPT

Featured Article

The women in AI making a difference

As a part of a multi-part series, TechCrunch is highlighting women innovators — from academics to policymakers —in the field of AI.

Kyle Wiggers
Dominic-Madori Davis
5 hours ago
The women in AI making a difference
Government & Policy

White House proposes up to $120M to help fund Polar Semiconductor’s chip facility expansion

Aisha Malik
6 hours ago

The expansion of Polar Semiconductor’s facility would enable the company to double its U.S. production capacity of sensor and power chips within two years.

White House proposes up to $120M to help fund Polar Semiconductor’s chip facility expansion
AI

Google’s 3D video conferencing platform, Project Starline, is coming in 2025 with help from HP

Kyle Wiggers
7 hours ago

In 2021, Google kicked off work on Project Starline, a corporate-focused teleconferencing platform that uses 3D imaging, cameras and a custom-designed screen to let people converse with someone as if…

Google’s 3D video conferencing platform, Project Starline, is coming in 2025 with help from HP
Apps

Instagram expands its creator marketplace to 10 new countries

Ivan Mehta
8 hours ago

Over the weekend, Instagram announced it is expanding its creator marketplace to 10 new countries — this marketplace connects brands with creators to foster collaboration. The new regions include South…

Instagram expands its creator marketplace to 10 new countries
Enterprise

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Brian Heater
8 hours ago

You can expect plenty of AI, but probably not a lot of hardware.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect
AI

Google I/O 2024: How to watch

Brian Heater
8 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: How to watch
Fintech

Aplazo is using buy now, pay later as a stepping stone to financial ubiquity in Mexico

Anna Heim
8 hours ago

Four-year-old Mexican BNPL startup Aplazo facilitates fractionated payments to offline and online merchants even when the buyer doesn’t have a credit card.

Aplazo is using buy now, pay later as a stepping stone to financial ubiquity in Mexico
Startups

Vote for your Disrupt 2024 Audience Choice favs

TechCrunch Events
9 hours ago

We received countless submissions to speak at this year’s Disrupt 2024. After carefully sifting through all the applications, we’ve narrowed it down to 19 session finalists. Now we need your…

Vote for your Disrupt 2024 Audience Choice favs
Startups

Healthy growth helps B2B food e-commerce startup Pepper nab $30 million led by ICONIQ Growth

Christine Hall
9 hours ago

Co-founder and CEO Bowie Cheung, who previously worked at Uber Eats, said the company now has 200 customers.

Healthy growth helps B2B food e-commerce startup Pepper nab $30 million led by ICONIQ Growth
Government & Policy

Booking.com latest to fall under EU market power rules

Natasha Lomas
10 hours ago

Booking.com has been designated a gatekeeper under the EU’s DMA, meaning the firm will be regulated under the bloc’s market fairness framework.

Booking.com latest to fall under EU market power rules

Featured Article

‘Got that boomer!’: How cybercriminals steal one-time passcodes for SIM swap attacks and raiding bank accounts

Estate is an invite-only website that has helped hundreds of attackers make thousands of phone calls aimed at stealing account passcodes, according to its leaked database.

Zack Whittaker
10 hours ago
‘Got that boomer!’: How cybercriminals steal one-time passcodes for SIM swap attacks and raiding bank accounts
Enterprise

Permira is taking Squarespace private in a $6.9 billion deal

Paul Sawers
11 hours ago

Squarespace is being taken private in an all-cash deal that values the company on an equity basis at $6.6 billion.

Permira is taking Squarespace private in a $6.9 billion deal
Apps

Buy Me a Coffee’s founder has built an AI-powered voice note app

Ivan Mehta
15 hours ago

AI-powered tools like OpenAI’s Whisper have enabled many apps to make transcription an integral part of their feature set for personal note-taking, and the space has quickly flourished as a…

Buy Me a Coffee’s founder has built an AI-powered voice note app
AI

Google partners with Airtel to offer cloud and GenAI products to Indian businesses

Manish Singh
15 hours ago

Airtel, India’s second-largest telco, is partnering with Google Cloud to develop and deliver cloud and GenAI solutions to Indian businesses.

Google partners with Airtel to offer cloud and GenAI products to Indian businesses
AI

Women in AI: Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick wants to pass more AI legislation

Dominic-Madori Davis
1 day ago

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to…

Women in AI: Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick wants to pass more AI legislation

A reckoning is coming for emerging venture funds, and that, VCs say, is a good thing

Christine Hall
1 day ago

We took the pulse of emerging fund managers about what it’s been like for them during these post-ZERP, venture-capital-winter years.

A reckoning is coming for emerging venture funds, and that, VCs say, is a good thing

Workers at a Maryland Apple store authorize strike

Anthony Ha
1 day ago

It’s been a busy weekend for union organizing efforts at U.S. Apple stores, with the union at one store voting to authorize a strike, while workers at another store voted…

Workers at a Maryland Apple store authorize strike
Hardware

Alora Baby aims to push baby gear away from the ‘landfill economy’

Haje Jan Kamps
1 day ago

Alora Baby is not just aiming to manufacture baby cribs in an environmentally friendly way but is attempting to overhaul the whole lifecycle of a product

Alora Baby aims to push baby gear away from the ‘landfill economy’

Go on, let bots date other bots

Anthony Ha
1 day ago

Bumble founder and executive chair Whitney Wolfe Herd raised eyebrows this week with her comments about how AI might change the dating experience. During an onstage interview, Bloomberg’s Emily Chang…

Go on, let bots date other bots
Social

Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided

Cody Corrall
2 days ago

Welcome to Week in Review: TechCrunch’s newsletter recapping the week’s biggest news. This week Apple unveiled new iPad models at its Let Loose event, including a new 13-inch display for…

Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided
AI

UK agency releases tools to test AI model safety

Kyle Wiggers
2 days ago

The U.K. AI Safety Institute, the U.K.’s recently established AI safety body, has released a toolset designed to “strengthen AI safety” by making it easier for industry, research organizations and…

UK agency releases tools to test AI model safety
AI

At the AI Film Festival, humanity triumphed over tech

Kyle Wiggers
2 days ago

AI startup Runway’s second annual AI Film Festival showcased movies that incorporated AI tech in some fashion, from backgrounds to animations.

At the AI Film Festival, humanity triumphed over tech