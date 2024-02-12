Early Stage 2024 Audience Choice voting ends February 15

Get ready for an exciting lineup at TechCrunch Early Stage — happening on April 25 in the lively city of Boston, Massachusetts. We’ve gone through a bunch of applications from experienced founders and experts in the startup world, all hoping to shine in our Audience Choice segment.

Audience Choice voting ends in just a couple of days on February 15. This week is your last chance to have a say and help decide who makes it to the event.

We’ve chosen six awesome contenders, each ready to lead an interesting roundtable discussion. Check out their summaries, cast your votes, and help us pick who gets to present live at TC Early Stage.

But what exactly are these roundtables, you ask? Let us explain.

Roundtable sessions: Picture a 30-minute chat led by one person, chatting with up to 40 founders. These sessions will happen twice during the event, so there’s plenty of chances to join in and learn.

Remember, Audience Choice voting stays open until February 15. Make your picks, grab your pass for TC Early Stage, and mark your calendar for April 25 to dive into a day of learning, skill-building, and turning startup dreams into reality.

