Max Q: Things got disrupted

Battlefield finalist: Magnestar

News from Rocket Lab, True Anomaly and more

Magnestar has developed a software platform that can predict interference to Earth’s spectrum, which communication between the planet and space depends upon, that can help satellite operators avoid disruption.

Frontier Space Technologies is developing an on-orbit autonomous lab to solve the astronaut labor bottleneck.

is developing an on-orbit autonomous lab to solve the astronaut labor bottleneck. Rocket Lab’s Electron suffered its first failure in over two years, with the rocket failing to deploy a Capella Space satellite.

Electron suffered its first failure in over two years, with the rocket failing to deploy a Capella Space satellite. True Anomaly landed a $17.4 million contract from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to build out a suite of space domain awareness capabilities.

