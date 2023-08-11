Only a few hours left to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

You have just mere hours left to save a bundle on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place September 19–21 in San Francisco. At this point, perhaps you need the help of Saint Expeditus, the patron saint of procrastinators. Hey, whatever it takes to keep money in your wallet, amirite?

Buy a pass and save up to $600 on TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

What founders say about TechCrunch Disrupt

Here’s what your colleagues have to say about their Disrupt experiences.

“The top three benefits of going to Disrupt were introducing my product to people who would not have seen it otherwise; networking with investors, mentors, advisors and potential customers and, finally, talking to other entrepreneurs and founders and learning what it took to get their companies off the ground.” — Felicia Jackson, inventor and founder of CPR Wrap.

“Disrupt was a great place to look for potential partners beyond our blockchain world. We got to meet and collaborate with founders in complementary technologies like IoT and AI. Building those relationships will help all of us provide customers with better solutions. It’s a win-win.” — Joel Neidig, founder of SIMBA Chain.

“Tech startups go to Disrupt to show off their stuff. It’s the perfect place to scope out the competition, network with potential investors, get a feel for how other companies position themselves and to see what’s trending.” — Jessica McLean, director of Marketing and Communications, Infinite-Compute.

