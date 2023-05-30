Arcimoto’s latest teeny-tiny EV is all work and no play

Arcimoto, maker of pint-sized electric vehicles, has a new EV. By the looks of it, it’s no joy ride.

The Eugene, Oregon-based startup dodged bankruptcy in February and strapped in its third CEO in April. On Tuesday, the company shared its next chapter: a little truck called the MUV (a “Modular Utility Vehicle”) with customizable rear storage space, a top speed of 75 mph, an estimated 102 miles “city range” and just three wheels.

Based on Arcimoto’s preexisting FUV (that is, “Fun Utility Vehicle“) platform, buyers can equip the new EV with a pickup-style bed or a fully enclosed storage box. Or they can strip it down to a flatbed “in under 10 minutes,” the startup claims.

Arcimoto said in a statement that the MUV is available now, starting at $23,500 a pop. The automaker is clearly focused on selling these vehicles in bulk, seeing as its website points visitors to a fleet inquiry page — in lieu of a buy now button.