Starbucks and DoorDash to launch delivery partnership in Atlanta, expand offering nationwide in 2023

Starbucks is adding a new delivery partner, as the coffee giant has entered into a partnership with DoorDash that will expand nationally in 2023, the companies confirmed to TechCrunch on Tuesday.

The two companies are testing delivery in Atlanta, starting with stores in Sacramento and Houston tomorrow. Customers who live within the delivery radius of participating stores in these two cities will be able to order Starbucks items through the DoorDash app.

“Starbucks and DoorDash have entered a new partnership which will expand to national scale in 2023,” a spokesperson for DoorDash told TechCrunch in an email.

Up until now, Starbucks’ main delivery partner has been Uber Eats. Starbucks first partnered with Uber Eats in 2018 with a pilot in Miami and expanded the partnership nationally over the past few years. Now, it’s looking to make its menu items even more accessible by partnering with another major delivery app.

As for DoorDash, the new partnership will be great news for avid users of the app who have been asking the delivery company to add the coffee giant to its platform. The partnership will also help DoorDash compete with Uber Eats, which will no longer be the main and primary company to offer Starbucks delivery.

It’s worth noting that the news comes as DoorDash has been shaking up its partnerships. A few weeks ago, DoorDash revealed that it was ending its delivery agreement with Walmart. Sources familiar with the matter had told Business Insider that DoorDash decided to end its partnership with Walmart because it was no longer mutually beneficial and because the delivery company wanted to focus on “its long-term customer relationships.”

Around the same time, DoorDash confirmed that DoorDash Drive, which is its business-to-business service that provides drivers to merchants through their own website or app, is in the early stages of testing a service that will allow DoorDash drivers to pick up and drop off Facebook Marketplace items to customers. DoorDash and Facebook parent Meta are currently offering the test service in several cities in the United States.