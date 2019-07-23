Starbucks will soon expand its delivery service via Uber Eats

Starbucks is gearing up to bring its on-demand delivery service, in partnership with Uber Eats, throughout the nation early next year. Starbucks first partnered with Uber Eats in 2018 with a pilot in Miami and expanded to cover 11 markets.

“We are driven to create new and unique digital experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers,” Starbucks Group President and COO Roz Brewer said in a statement. “Partnering with Uber Eats helps us take another step towards bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are.”

Currently, Starbucks delivers via Uber Eats in Miami, Seattle, Boston, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County, Houston and Dallas. The partnership enables customers to place orders via the Uber Eats app and track those orders in real time.

“Our customers are huge Starbucks fans and love being able to get their favorite items delivered with Uber Eats speed,” UberEverything VP Jason Droege said in a statement. “We’re excited to expand our partnership across the United States to make ordering their favorite coffee and breakfast sandwich as easy as requesting a ride.”

Before its partnership with Uber Eats, Starbucks partnered with Posmates to tackle the same task back in 2015. However, that relatively small test in Seattle did not turn into a long-term partnership. Just yesterday, Uber announced that it’s testing a new monthly subscription that includes unlimited free deliveries via Eats, further creeping into Postmates’ territory.