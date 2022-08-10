Not to jinx it, but SaaS valuations appear to be staging a recovery

After enduring a multiquarter selloff that started in late 2021, the value of software companies on the public market is recovering. The modest rebound posted thus far appears to have formed after a bottom in valuation terms was reached in mid-June, toward the end of the second quarter.

This column asked in April if the SaaS selloff was over. It quickly became clear we pondered prematurely. But the good news for software startup founders is that the period when the deck was being increasingly stacked against them may now be behind us.

Let’s take a peek at the numbers, and then what might have changed in the market to halt the decline in software — SaaS, more or less — valuations.

Started from the bottom