Max Q: Capped

Rocket Lab launches NASA’s CAPSTONE mission

The first images from James Webb Space Telescope are almost here

News from AWS, SpaceX and more

Relativity Space will be sending OneWeb’s second-gen broadband satellites to orbit starting in 2025 using its fully reusable 3D-printed rocket Terran R, under a new multi-launch agreement. This is the fifth customer for Terran R, and the only one that has been publicly named, bringing the total value of all binding launch agreements for that rocket to more than $1.2 billion.

I spoke to CEO Tim Ellis on the news. He was pumped, as one might expect!

“To have such large contracts signed before launching, and before even launching Terran 1, I think is really speaking to the confidence that people have in the team and in our approach,” he said.

We also chatted about the company’s latest generation of its line of 3D printers, which it calls Stargate. Ellis said this new gen can print up to 10 times faster than the previous generation. But just how fast is that? At the current rate they’re demonstrating, a Stargate can print a Terran 1 fuselage in just five days. That’s not a typo.

Very soon, humanity will get to view the deepest images of the universe that have ever been captured. In two weeks, the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) — NASA’s super expensive, super powerful deep space optical imager — will release its first full-color images, and agency officials today suggested that they could just be the beginning.

“This is farther than humanity has ever looked before,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a media briefing Wednesday (he was calling in, as he had tested positive for COVID-19 the night before). “We’re only beginning to understand what Webb can and will do.”

Check back with TechCrunch for coverage of the image release on July 12. Mark your calendars!

More news from TC…

Asterix Aeronautics founder Fia Jones on how she wooed Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck to launch her startup, over at TC+.

founder Fia Jones on how she wooed Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck to launch her startup, over at TC+. China National Space Administration released a series of images of Mars taken by its Tianwen-1 spacecraft, in case anyone needed any further proof that the country’s space program is one to be taken seriously.

released a series of images of Mars taken by its Tianwen-1 spacecraft, in case anyone needed any further proof that the country’s space program is one to be taken seriously. Rocket Lab launched NASA’s CAPSTONE mission to the moon from the company’s New Zealand launch complex. CAPSTONE will test a unique lunar orbit that could eventually be used by a lunar outpost/space station.

…and beyond

Image of the week

