Get 50% off a year’s subscription to TechCrunch+ to mark Independence Day

Hello, TechCrunch friends!

As the United States marks Independence Day and rests up for the second half of the year, TechCrunch+ has been busy hiring, reporting, and publishing to keep you up to speed. And to celebrate, we’re offering 50% off a full year’s access to our plethora of analysis and in-depth coverage at TechCrunch+!

The goal of TechCrunch+ is to thread discrete news items into trends, dive deep into what’s happening in the startup world, and collect operating insights from experts in the field.

Our analyses are comprehensive in breadth and depth: We’ve covered everything from why startups are in better shape than you might think and how some upstart tech companies are ditching the startup label as market conditions change, just as venture capital is working to evolve in terms of who is writing the checks. We’ve also dug into how the crypto world is dealing with a brutal downturn and the pros and cons of being community-first.

By subscribing, you also get exclusive access to our investor surveys, which give you an inside look at how the people writing the checks think about their sectors (we even get them to give us their emails so you can pitch them directly).

Our guest contributor program features expertly written advice, analysis, and instructive how-tos on everything from growth marketing and pitching investors to right-sizing your tech stack and spending $75,000 worth of marketing money in Q3.

We’re also increasing our coverage of what’s happening globally, including how startups and their founding teams are faring around the world in places like Latin America and Europe.

More recently, we began covering climate more broadly, noted the effects of layoffs on startup operating strategy, and considered what the funding downturn portends for diverse founders.

And there’s a daily column, The Exchange, which nerds out on valuations, the late-stage market, and, when applicable, the IPO market.

In short, TechCrunch+ brings you a lot more of what you love from TechCrunch. And TechCrunch+ is only going to get better.

To the tens of thousands of TechCrunch+ subscribers already out there, thank you. We’re learning, talking, writing, and publishing just as fast as we can for you.

— Alex, Editor in Chief, TechCrunch+