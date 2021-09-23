It’s not too late to join us for day three of Disrupt 2021

Ever been to a multi-day conference only to find the last day to be — how can we put this kindly — less than scintillating? Yeah, that’s not happening on the third and final day of TC Disrupt 2021. You’ll find plenty of exciting, thought-provoking panels, demos and breakout sessions along with actionable tips, advice and networking opportunities.

Whether you’re looking to improve your pitch deck, gain a deeper understanding of blockchain and SPACs or to discover startups fighting climate change, Disrupt Day 3 is where you need to be. And that’s just for starters.

We’ve called out a few programming highlights below, and be sure to check the full day’s offerings in the Disrupt 2021 agenda — the times listed will automatically reflect your time zone.

How Do You Select the Right Tech Stack?

From day zero, startups have to make dozens of trade-offs when it comes to the infinite variety of tech stacks available to today’s engineers. Choose the wrong combination or direction, and a startup could be left with years of refactoring to fix the legacy damage. What are the best practices for assessing potential stacks, and how can you minimize the risk of a painful mistake? Top technologists Tammarrian Rogers (Snap, Inc.), Preeti Somal (HashiCorp) and Jill Wetzler (Pilot) will discuss strategies for improving engineering right from the beginning and at every stage of a startup’s journey.

The Future of Venture

Chamath Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of Social Capital, is one of the world’s most well-regarded and respected investors and has been at the forefront of the recent SPAC craze. Hear Palihapitiya’s thoughts on the future of SPACs, which tech sectors are primed for a boom, and what excites him most in terms of future investments.

How DAOs Could Shake Up VC

Investment in blockchain startups and tokens exploded in 2021, and some investors are blowing up the idea of a venture capital firm as they look to back more projects in the crypto world. DAOs, or Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, are starting to pop up more and more, turning traditional VC on its head by building investment organizations on the blockchain. With David Pakman (Venrock) and Manasi Vora (Skynet Labs).

Esri Hackathon Finalist Presentations

From August 23 to September 13, developers from around the world joined Esri and TechCrunch for Hack for a Sustainable Future — a hackathon to imagine and build new apps to take on global challenges like climate, equity and public health. With big ideas and market-leading location services from Esri, participants are creating some truly innovative solutions that highlight the power of mapping technology for purpose-driven problem solving. Tune in to this special session to see an exclusive showcase of the top three projects: the winning teams will take you through their process, share the tech behind their new solution and inspire you to make a difference with your work.

Pitch Deck Teardown

An articulate, alluring pitch presentation is a big part of successfully fundraising, and yet it’s relatively uncommon for founders to get candid feedback on how they communicated the problem, their solution and their path to success. During the Pitch Deck Teardown, VCs Maren Bannon (January Ventures), Vanessa Larco (NEA) and Benjamin Ling (Bling Capital) offer their live feedback on decks previously submitted by audience members.

The Startup Battlefield Finals

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Startup Battlefield Cup and $100,000. Check out who the finalists are here.

Start strong, end strong — and make the most of your final day at TC Disrupt 2021.