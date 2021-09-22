Here are the 5 Startup Battlefield finalists at Disrupt 2021

Over the last two days, 20 companies took the stage in TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield in a bid to win $100,000 and the Startup Battlefield cup. They had six minutes to present their pitch decks and answered six minutes of questions from noted investors and executives.

The judges and TechCrunch editors evaluated the companies and selected five finalists:

These companies will take the stage one more time on Thursday, September 23, the final day of TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. This time around, they’ll have six minutes to pitch and will take nine minutes of questions from some of the best investors and execs in Silicon Valley.

Wish them luck.

Tatum

Tatum is a blockchain infrastructure startup that wants to make it much easier to develop your own blockchain-based product. The company operates a platform-as-a-service product so that you don’t have to manage your own nodes and learn how to interact with each client.

Nth Cycle

Nth Cycle has developed an electro-extraction system that stands at less than 1,000 square feet and can process 5 tons of material per day – a key differentiator from big, traditional recyclers that use hydro- and pyrometallurgical techniques that require more capital and generate a greater footprint. The system can accept “black mass,” a powdery waste substance that’s generated from the battery recycling process, and turn that waste into valuable minerals like nickel, cobalt and manganese.

Koa

Koa sees an opportunity to bring banking services to more people in Kenya. Its first product is a savings app that allows consumers to deposit, save and earn interest on their money. Since beta launching in April 2021, the company has onboarded around 5,000 customers who use its savings product. But with savings being the lowest-hanging fruit for fintech apps, the CEO says the plan for Koa is to offer more products along the line.

Cellino

Cellino, a company developing a platform to automate stem cell production, combines AI technology, machine learning, hardware, software — and yes, lasers! — to democratize access to cell therapies. It aims to bring down costs associated with the manufacturing of human cells while also increasing yields.

Adventr

After launching in beta in August 2020, Adventr created a user-friendly interface where anyone can drag and drop elements to make interactive videos. Thousands of users have built interactive experiences, from space-themed children’s education modules to promotional videos for luxury fashion clients like Marc Jacobs and LVMH.