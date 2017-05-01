“Facebook Rewards” QR codes dangle discounts for offline purchases

Facebook wants to prove it drives brick-and-mortar foot traffic with its latest feature test. TechCrunch has discovered a previously unreported Facebook feature where users can scan a personalized QR code to score discounts or bonuses when they buy something in-person at certain shops. Some users see the Rewards feature listed in the More tab of their Facebook mobile app.

When asked, Facebook told us it’s been running the test over the past few months, and provided this statement: “To help businesses continue to connect with customers where they are, we’re running a small test that enables people to use the Facebook app to collect and redeem rewards when they make a purchase at a participating store.”

Facebook Rewards could benefit users, merchants, and the social network. People could earn free discounts just for being Facebook users. Merchants could lure people to their stores, earning a higher margin than the Rewards they give while fostering repeat customers and word-of-mouth promotion. Facebook could become more appealing to users while earning ad revenue from businesses looking to promote their Rewards giveways via ads. The feature could also give Facebook more data on who buys what where, which it can use to improve the relevance of ad targeting and News Feed content.

Facebook has been toying with in-store discounts since 2012 when it launched Offers. It revamped the feature last year, and now Offers can be redeemed both online and offline. They use a special barcode and promo code that’s either scanned at the shop or entered in the online checkout flow. Facebook once said that viral sharing of Offers was a big hit.

Meanwhile, Facebook has been working on a wide variety of ways to “close the loop”, proving how its online ads lead to offline purchases. Facebook works with data providers like Datalogix, Epsilon, Acxiom, and BlueKai to index people’s offline purchases. It’s also forged partnerships with point of sale software systems Square and Marketo to track what ads lead to purchases, or even just to store visits by matching GPS, Wi-Fi, radio signals, cell towers, and beacons with a store’s location coordinates.

Rewards seems more positioned as a loyalty program. Instead of the offer having a code to scan, Rewards assigns the user a single personal QR code they can scan everywhere. People could potentially scan their code every time they come to a shop, like building up stamps for a free sandwich on a loyalty program card.

Since Facebook Rewards lives in your phone in an app everyone already has rather than a loseable card or a new app you have to download, it could compete with Belly, LevelUp, Punchcard, and other apps. We’ll see if Facebook gets good enough results from this test to more widely roll-out and promote Rewards. But it’s another unsettling moment where loyalty startups might suddenly find themselves in the path of the big blue steamroller.