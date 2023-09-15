The last sale on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 ends tonight

Heed this final call! It’s time for all you last-minute decision makers, fence-sitters and procrastinators to shake a leg, because today is the last day that you can grab a discount on a pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

Take a gander at the actual amount of money you keep — but only if you buy your pass before the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. PDT tonight.

Founder: $750 vs. $1,175

vs. $1,175 General Admission: $850 vs. $1,250

vs. $1,250 Investor: $850 vs. $1,250

vs. $1,250 Non-Profit Pass: $195 vs. $275

vs. $275 Student Pass: $195 vs. $275

vs. $275 Expo+ Pass: $145 vs. $195

As a reminder, Disrupt draws a roster of amazing speakers. Right now, we’re shining the spotlight on the Disrupt Stage. Look who’s talking!

Don’t miss the fireside chats at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Members of the TechCrunch editorial team engage in meaningful discussions with some of the best minds in tech and investing. Coming to you live on the Disrupt Stage. You’ll find all the programming for all the stages in the event agenda.

Tuesday, 09/19

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Making Sustainability a Core Value at Apple — with Lisa Jackson, Vice President, Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Apple.

11:15 a.m. – 11: 50 a.m.: Charging Forward with JB Straubel — with JB Straubel, Founder and CEO, Redwood Materials.

2:30 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.: Shaq-nology: Slam-Dunking Education’s Future with AI & Edsoma — with Shaquille O’Neal, NBA Superstar and Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, and Kyle Wallgren, CEO, Edsoma.

3:10 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.: How Reed Jobs Is Coming for Cancer Through VC — with Reed Jobs, Investor, Yosemite.

Wednesday, 09/20

9:30 a.m. – 9:55 a.m.: Stronger, Faster . . . Safer? Anthropic’s Dario Amodei on Letting AI Find Its Best Self — with Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO, Anthropic.

2:30 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.: The Robotaxi Revolution — with Kyle Vogt, Founder and CEO, Cruise.

Thursday, 09/21

10:05 a.m. – 10: 35 a.m.: Art, Artifact and Artificial Intelligence in News with Kevin Systrom — with Kevin Systrom, Entrepreneur and Co-founder, Instagram.

2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.: How AI Is Being ‘Openwashed’ and How to Fight Back — with Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal.

There’s so much going on at Disrupt — world-class networking, the Startup Battlefield 200, seven industry stages, the Expo Hall, the Builders Stage, After Hours Events and more.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place September 19–21. Today is your last chance for a discount. Stop procrastinating and buy your pass by 11:59 p.m. PDT tonight and save up to $400.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.