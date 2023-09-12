Your guide to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Can you believe it? TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is just one week away! We can’t wait to greet you, and we’ve put together this very handy how-to guide with just about everything you need to help you get the most out of your time with us on September 19–21 at Moscone West in San Francisco.

Happy planning and remember, all times listed here are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Times are subject to change.

The TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 User Guide

Registration and Badge Pickup Hours

Sept 19: Moscone West Lobby | 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Moscone West Lobby | 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sept 20: Moscone West Lobby | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Moscone West Lobby | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sept 21: Moscone West Lobby | 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Please bring your ticket and a government-issued photo ID to pick up your badge. Name on badge/ticket must match the name on ID. You cannot pick up a badge for another attendee.

Expo Hall Hours

Sept 19: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sept 20: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sept 21: 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Masking Recommended at Disrupt

We recommend that attendees wear masks at Disrupt but do not require it. You will find signs recommending masking, along with masks and hand sanitizer, located throughout the venue if you wish to use them.

COVID

Proof of vaccination is not required and COVID tests are not required. If you feel sick, please stay home.

TechCrunch Events Mobile and Web App

TechCrunch Events Networking Platform Mobile App is now available. If you’ve previously downloaded the app, please delete it and redownload to get the latest update.

App Store: Search for “TechCrunch Events & Sessions” — download here

Search for “TechCrunch Events & Sessions” — download here Google Play Store: Search for “TechCrunch Events” — download here

The TechCrunch Events Mobile App is only available in the U.S. Apple App store and the Google Play store. If you are from outside the U.S., you can access the app in-browser on your mobile device or computer. Alternatively, you can create a U.S.-based Apple or Google account to download and use the mobile app.

Web-Based Networking Platform: You can access the web version of the networking platform here.

How to Activate Your Profile: Look for an email in your inbox with the subject line “Time to log into TechCrunch Disrupt 2023” and follow the directions. If you are registered for the event and haven’t received this email, contact us at events@techcrunch.com.

Need some help getting started in the app? Check out this video tutorial.

What’s up at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Transcribe TechCrunch Disrupt with Otter.ai!

Want to access real-time notes, captioning and summaries of this week’s panels? Access Otter for free throughout this week! Then sign up for a free 10-day trial of Otter Business to highlight key takeaways, ask speakers questions, access Automated Outline summaries and share your notes with colleagues.

Attendee Info Page

Do you have questions about details like parking, transit and food? Head over to the Attendee info page.

Deal Flow Café

For founder- and investor-pass holders only. This area is a great spot to grab a coffee, relax and make new connections with other founders and investors.

Recharge Zone

Need a break from all the hardcore networking and dealmaking you’re sure to do at Disrupt? Head to the Recharge Zone. Enjoy games, open seating, a 3D photo booth and charging stations. You’ll find it at the back of the exhibition hall.

Coffee and Espresso Bar

Perk up with a caffeine stop. Here’s where you’ll find a great cup of joe.

AMD : Located on the second-floor lobby on all three days (9/19 – 9/21).

: Located on the second-floor lobby on all three days (9/19 – 9/21). Zendesk: Located on the third-floor lobby on Day 2 (9/20).

Redwood Materials Battery Recycling Program

Redwood Materials will be onsite collecting end-of-life consumer batteries and rechargeable devices that you’ve been holding on to in your junk drawers! Bring them to the conference, and we’ll show you how your old batteries can help build the next generation of EVs. Find our booth on the third floor at the Main Entrance of the Disrupt Stage. Accepting batteries starting at 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on September 20.

Industry Chairs

Katie Gray , senior partner, In-Q-Tel

, senior partner, In-Q-Tel Hilary Mason , co-founder and CEO, Hidden Door.

, co-founder and CEO, Hidden Door. Nik Milanović , general partner, The Fintech Fund; founder, This Week in Fintech.

, general partner, The Fintech Fund; founder, This Week in Fintech. Tomasz Tunguz, general partner, Theory Ventures.

Each Industry Chair is hosting a breakout session. Check the agenda for times!

Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The TechCrunch team combed through thousands of applicants to select a final class of 200 exemplary startups to feature on the show floor during TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. From those, 20 will be selected to compete for TechCrunch’s $100,000 equity-free prize. See this year’s cohort.

These startups join an illustrious alumni network of 1,100+ companies from around the globe with $29 billion collectively raised and more than 200 exits since appearing on the TechCrunch stage. Each startup exhibits in the expo hall on all three days of the show, and the 20 finalists will pitch on the Disrupt Stage throughout several rounds during the show.

Disrupt Stage Fireside Chats

Don’t miss members of the TechCrunch editorial team in conversation with some of the best minds in tech and investing. Coming to you live on the Disrupt Stage.

Tuesday, 09/19

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Making Sustainability a Core Value at Apple — with Lisa Jackson, Vice President, Environment, Policy, & Social Initiatives, Apple.

— with Lisa Jackson, Vice President, Environment, Policy, & Social Initiatives, Apple. 11:15 a.m. – 11: 50 a.m.: Charging Forward with JB Straubel — with JB Straubel, Founder & CEO, Redwood Materials.

— with JB Straubel, Founder & CEO, Redwood Materials. 2:30 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.: Shaq-nology: Slam-Dunking Education’s Future with AI & Edsoma — with Shaquille O’Neal, NBA Superstar & Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, and Kyle Wallgren, CEO, Edsoma.

— with Shaquille O’Neal, NBA Superstar & Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, and Kyle Wallgren, CEO, Edsoma. 3:10 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.: How Reed Jobs Is Coming for Cancer Through VC — with Reed Jobs, Investor, Yosemite.

Wednesday, 09/20

9:30 a.m. – 9:55 a.m.: Stronger, Faster . . . Safer? Anthropic’s Dario Amodei on Letting AI Find Its Best Self — with Dario Amodei, Co-founder & CEO, Anthropic.

— with Dario Amodei, Co-founder & CEO, Anthropic. 2:30 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.: The Robotaxi Revolution — with Kyle Vogt, Founder & CEO, Cruise.

Thursday, 09/21

10:05 a.m. – 10: 35 a.m.: Art, Artifact and Artificial Intelligence in News with Kevin Systrom — with Kevin Systrom, Entrepreneur & Co-founder, Instagram.

— with Kevin Systrom, Entrepreneur & Co-founder, Instagram. 2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.: How AI Is Being ‘Openwashed’ and How to Fight Back — with Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal.

Partner Sessions on Industry Stages at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Tuesday, 09/19

Fintech Stage

1:25 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Harnessing the Power of Strategic Partnerships and Collaborative Innovation — presented by Navan .

— presented by . 3:40 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. Visa Everywhere Initiative: The Ultimate Fintech Pitch Competition — presented by Visa.

See full event agenda

Space Stage

8:05 a.m. – 8:35 a.m.: The Most Exciting Time in Space: How We Got Here and What Comes Next ​ — presented by The Aerospace Corporation .

​ — presented by . 8:35 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.: The Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off and Winner Announcement — presented by The Aerospace Corporation.

See full event agenda

SaaS Stage

10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: The Workplace of the Future is Here — presented by Katmai.

See full event agenda

AI Stage

10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: The Next AI Evolution Moves into Your Hands — presented by Qualcomm .

— presented by . 2:25 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Robotics, AI and Self-driving Cars — presented by Helm.ai .

— presented by . 3:15 p.m. – 3:35 p.m.: Social Life 3.0: AI and the Future of Digital Connection — presented by Social Discovery Group .

— presented by . 4:05 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.: Winning with AI: Real-World Case Studies of AI-Powered Supply Chain and CPG Industries — presented by Kognitos.

See full event agenda

Partner Sessions on the Builders Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Tuesday, 09/19

10:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: The HR Tech Hype: Disrupting the Disruption — presented by G-P .

— presented by . 1:55 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Pervasive AI: Where We’re Going and How You Compete — presented by SambaNova .

— presented by . 3:55 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: How to Sustain a Tech Company in a Competitive World — presented by OnePlus.

See full event agenda

Wednesday, 09/20

10:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Navigating the AI Frontier in 2023: Lessons, Pivots and Triumphs from Two Early-Stage Founders — presented by Samsung Next.

See full event agenda

Partner Breakout Sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Tuesday, 09/19

9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.: The Hardest Problems in Space — presented by The Aerospace Corporation .

— presented by . 9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.: The Path to Your Next Funding Round: Equity Crowdfunding — presented by DealMaker .

— presented by . 10:30 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.: What Will It Take to Fuel the Next Economy? — presented by Mastercard .

— presented by . 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.: Why Brand Is Your Most Valuable Asset Class — presented by KOTO .

— presented by . 1:30 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.: The Digital Silk Road: From Central Eurasia to Silicon Valley — presented by Silkroad Innovation Hub.

— presented by Silkroad Innovation Hub. 3:30 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.: Disrupting in a Digital World — presented by JPMorgan .

— presented by . 3:30 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.: So, You Want to Work in Space?​ — presented by The Aerospace Corporation.

See full event agenda

Wednesday, 09/20

9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.: Women in Fintech: The Power of Partnership — presented by Discover Global Network .

— presented by . 9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.: Bridging the Gap Between What Companies Offer and What Customers Value — presented by Worthix .

— presented by . 10:30 a.m. – 11:20 p.m.: From Inception to Iconic: A Candid Conversation about What It Takes to Succeed in AI — presented by Mayfield .

— presented by . 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.: Gen Z Founders You Should Know — presented by Techsetters by Kode With Klossy.

See full event agenda

Partner Roundtable Discussions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Tuesday, 09/19

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Rapidly Grow Your AI Startup — presented by Llama Lounge .

— presented by . 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Setting the Stage for Women of Color Founders to Equitably Share the VC Spotlight — presented by DigitalUndivided .

— presented by . 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Breaking into the Healthcare Monolith: Strategies for Working with Payors and Providers — presented by InterSystems .

— presented by . 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: How to Leverage Events to Reach and Engage Business Audiences — presented by 10Times .

— presented by . 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Why Climate Tech Needs an Ecosystem Approach — presented by Third Derivative .

— presented by . 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: AI in Your Meetings and Beyond — presented by Otter.ai .

— presented by . 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Hate, Spam, Bots and Other Four-Letter Words: Tech-Driven Social Media Moderation Drives Brand-Reputation Management — presented by Respondology.

See full event agenda

Wednesday, 09/20

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Hate, Spam, Bots and Other Four-Letter Words: Tech-Driven Social Media Moderation Drives Brand-Reputation Management — presented by Respondology .

— presented by . 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Solving the Challenges in Deploying Enterprise AI Systems — presented by Mayfield .

— presented by . 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: How Designing Inclusive Business Solutions and Leadership Practices Builds Success — presented by Wonder Women Tech .

— presented by . 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Breaking into the Healthcare Monolith: Strategies for Working with Payors and Providers — presented by InterSystems .

— presented by . 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Mitigating Risk While Harnessing Generative AI — presented by Mayfield .

— presented by . 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: The State of the U.S. Latino Tech Ecosystem — presented by Latinx Startup Alliance.

See full event agenda

Thursday, 09/21

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Driving Practical Global Collaboration in Disaster Tech — presented by UC Berkeley Disaster Lab .

— presented by . 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Lessons from Service: Military-Inspired Startup Strategies for Doing More with Less. No Push-Ups Required — presented by Bunker Labs.

See full event agenda

The Pitch Showcase Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Who doesn’t love watching startups pitch? No one we know! Get your fill on the Pitch Showcase Stage in the heart of the expo hall. Check out startups from international Pavilions and companies from the Startup Battlefield 200 delivering fast pitches to, and receiving feedback from, TechCrunch editors.

Tuesday, 09/19

9:15 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.: Live Pitch Session — with SpartUp SJSU .

. 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m: Live Pitch Sessions — with the Polish Pavilion .

. 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: SB 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — with Hardware & Healthtech .

. 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Live Pitch Session — with Kotra .

. 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: SB 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — with Security & Healthtech .

. 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Live Pitch Session — with Jetro .

. 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Live Pitch Session — with Ukraine Pavilion.

Wednesday, 09/20

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: SB 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — with Sustainability .

. 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Live Pitch Session — with hub.brussels .

. 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Live Pitch Session — with Kotra .

. 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: SB 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — with Fintech .

. 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Live Pitch Session — with Silkroad Innovation Hub .

. 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Live Pitch Session — with Azerbaijan Pavilion.

Thursday, 09/21

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: SB 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions —with SaaS .

. 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Live Pitch Session — with Moldova Pavilion .

. 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: SB 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — AI.

Networking Receptions and Parties at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Lunch and Generative AI Session

Location: Reception Room 2022 — Second Floor

Reception Room 2022 — Second Floor Date/Time: Tuesday, September 19, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 19, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Access: Invite only

Invite only Sponsor: Google Cloud

Google Cloud Description: Seed and Series A founders are invited to join Google Cloud for an exclusive luncheon and a deep dive into the realm of generative AI.

Singapore: Gateway to AI and Innovation in Asia-Pacific

Location: Trellis — Coworking, Events, Cafe & Bar, 981 Mission St., San Francisco.

Trellis — Coworking, Events, Cafe & Bar, 981 Mission St., San Francisco. Date/Time: Tuesday, September 19, 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 19, 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Access: Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. RSVP required. Register here.

Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. RSVP required. Register here. Sponsor: Singapore Global Network

Singapore Global Network Description: Join us to gain insights into the latest developments and opportunities in Singapore’s AI and innovation ecosystem. As the gateway to the Asia-Pacific market, Singapore offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses looking to tap into the region’s dynamic economies. Learn firsthand from Dr. Andrew Ng (AI Fund) about the latest developments in the AI landscape, and meet Singapore-based founders as they share their growth journey and exciting opportunities in Singapore as a launchpad for expansion.

TC Disrupt Sustainability Meetup

Location: Bare Bottle, 425 Mission St., San Francisco at Salesforce Park (outside).

Bare Bottle, 425 Mission St., San Francisco at Salesforce Park (outside). Date/Time: Tuesday, September 19, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 19, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Access: Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+.

Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. Description: Network with fellow sustainability professionals and enthusiasts at a happy hour following the conclusion of Day 1 at Disrupt.

TC Disrupt Fintech Meetup

Location: House of Shields, 39 New Montgomery St., San Francisco.

House of Shields, 39 New Montgomery St., San Francisco. Date/Time: Tuesday, September 19, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 19, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Access: Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+.

Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. Description: Network with fellow fintech professionals and enthusiasts at a happy hour following the conclusion of Day 1 at Disrupt.

Women of Disrupt Breakfast

Location: Reception Room 2022 — Second Floor

Reception Room 2022 — Second Floor Date/Time: Wednesday, September 20, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Access: Those who identify as women.

Those who identify as women. Sponsor: MAKERS.

MAKERS. Description: Join TechCrunch and MAKERS at the Women of Disrupt Breakfast event for an opportunity to connect with others in a space designed to center women in tech. Enjoy great food, networking and a timely conversation about what the AI boom means for women technologists.

Ready, Set, Grow

Location: 111 Minna Gallery, 111 Minna St., San Francisco.

111 Minna Gallery, 111 Minna St., San Francisco. Date/Time: Wednesday, September 20, 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Access: Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. RSVP required. Register here.

Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. RSVP required. Register here. Sponsor: Zendesk.

Zendesk. Description: Join leaders from startups that have scaled at Ready, Set, Grow. We’ll dive into the impact of AI on customer service and how to scale without growing headcount. Food and drinks on Zendesk afterward!

Investors Reception

Location: Reception Room 2022 — Second Floor

Reception Room 2022 — Second Floor Date/Time: Wednesday, September 20, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sponsor: DeepBrain AI.

DeepBrain AI. Access: Investor badge holders

Investor badge holders Description: Join DeepBrain AI for wine, refreshments, exclusive swag and the opportunity to network with fellow investors and thought-leaders. Eric Jang, founder and CEO, will discuss how he’s driving the global expansion of conversational AI “humans” — powered by LLM and ChatGPT. Discover how digital humans are improving lives and fostering innovation in all industries, including finance, education and commerce. Invite-only reception.

Investor and Startup Founder Reception

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 20, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sponsor: Nixon Peabody LLP.

Nixon Peabody LLP. Access: Invite only.

Invite only. Description: Come join us for a cocktail reception at the San Francisco office of Nixon Peabody LLP, a global law firm with a Chambers ranked Emerging Companies and Venture Capital practice. This exclusive event is for investors and Startup Battlefield 200 founders only and is an opportunity to network and create new, meaningful connections. Invite-only reception.

Generative AI Use Cases in Healthcare

Location: Bartlett Hall, 242 O’Farrell St., San Francisco.

Bartlett Hall, 242 O’Farrell St., San Francisco. Date/Time: Wednesday, September 20, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Access: Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. RSVP required. Register here.

Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. RSVP required. Register here. Sponsor: InterSystems.

InterSystems. Description: Join us to learn Generative AI Use Cases in Healthcare plus Reference Architecture in Healthcare. Witness the demo of LLMs in healthcare, and share your thoughts on the topic.

TC Disrupt SaaS Meetup

Location: House of Shields, 39 New Montgomery St., San Francisco.

House of Shields, 39 New Montgomery St., San Francisco. Date/Time: Wednesday, September 20, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Access: Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+.

Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. Description: Network with fellow SaaS professionals and enthusiasts at a happy hour following the conclusion of Day 2 at Disrupt.

TC Disrupt AI Meetup

Location: Bare Bottle, 425 Mission St., San Francisco @ Salesforce Park (outside).

Bare Bottle, 425 Mission St., San Francisco @ Salesforce Park (outside). Date/Time: Wednesday, September 20, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Access: Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+.

Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. Description: Network with fellow AI professionals and enthusiasts at a happy hour following the conclusion of Day 2 at Disrupt.

TC Disrupt Expo Hall Crawl

Location: Expo Hall — Second Floor

Expo Hall — Second Floor Date/Time: Thursday, September 21, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 21, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Access: Open to all TC Disrupt badge holders.

Open to all TC Disrupt badge holders. Description: Join us for the Expo Hall Crawl taking place on Level 2. Visit the eight Expo Hall Crawl locations on the map, collect a stamp for each, and submit your completed form for a chance to win a prize — quantities are limited, so act fast! Get your Expo Hall Crawl map with full instructions at the TC Expo Hall Crawl sign located outside the Expo Hall.

TC Disrupt Hardware and Security Meetup

Location: Bare Bottle, 425 Mission St., San Francisco at Salesforce Park (outside).

Bare Bottle, 425 Mission St., San Francisco at Salesforce Park (outside). Date/Time: Thursday, September 21, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 21, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Access: Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+.

Open to TC Disrupt badge holders, must be 21+. Description: Network with fellow hardware and security professionals and enthusiasts at a happy hour following the conclusion of Day 3 at Disrupt.

TC Disrupt After Hours

Location: Various venues throughout the city. You’ll find all the participating events listed in the TC Disrupt After Hours Schedule.

Various venues throughout the city. You’ll find all the participating events listed in the TC Disrupt After Hours Schedule. Date/Time: Week of September 18.

Week of September 18. Access: Refer to the schedule for specific event info, dates/times and RSVP links.

Refer to the schedule for specific event info, dates/times and RSVP links. Description: After Hours events offer a great way to mix, mingle, eat, drink (responsibly) and be merry. What better way to end your day than meeting and networking with people in a fun, relaxed setting? Take a look at the lineup, and get the party started!

