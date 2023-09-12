T-minus 4 days left to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The final-sale countdown continues, and we’re here to remind you that the price on every pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 suffers a growth spurt in just four days.



Build a better business at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

You won’t have any trouble finding fascinating speakers, topics and startups (ahem, Startup Battlefield 200) at Disrupt, but we want to take time now to focus on the Builders Stage. That’s where you’ll hear founders, investors and other successful movers and makers talking about the nuts and operational bolts of building a successful business.

Take a look at some of the topics and people you’ll hear and learn from. We promise you won’t be disappointed. Check out all the sessions, descriptions and speakers in the event agenda. Pro tip: Filter for the Builders Stage.

How to Construct an Equitable Cap Table, with Ashley Mayer (Coalition Operators), Amanda Robson (Cowboy Ventures) and Richie Serna (Finix).

How to Found Your First Startup, with Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins (Promise), Ruben Harris (Career Karma) and Ritu Narayan (Zūm).

Dept. of Treasury Dives into Foreign Investments, Security and Capital Flowing into the U.S., with Paul Rosen (U.S. Department of the Treasury).

How to Build Intelligent Startup Ops that Will Scale with Your Business, with Naba Banerjee (Airbnb) and Job van der Voort (Remote).

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place September 19–21.

