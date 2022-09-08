Our 10 favorite startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2

And we’re back! Yes, today was the second day of pitches from Y Combinator, a U.S. startup accelerator with global outreach that conducts demo days twice a year. This year’s Summer 2022 cohort gave us hundreds of batch companies to consider. For participating founders, it’s a critical day; for investors, it’s a buffet; for us in the media, it’s a chance to look at lots of companies, each hoping to be the next hit from the well-known startup backer.

TechCrunch has coverage on discrete areas of startup work that were represented, including geographic breakdowns, a dive into AI startups and a look into fintech’s future. But here, we’re detailing a few startups from the batch that caught our eye.

As always, this list is for fun, in no particular order — just startups that stood out to TechCrunch reporters for one reason or another. You can find all of our coverage here and our favorites from the first day here. An entire list of all startups in the batch, provided by YC, is here as well.