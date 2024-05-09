India weighs delaying caps on UPI market share in win for PhonePe, Google Pay

Manish Singh

Comment

Image Credits: Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto / Getty Images

India’s mobile payments regulator is likely to extend the deadline for imposing market share caps on the popular UPI payments rail by one to two years, sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a special unit of the Reserve Bank of India, plans to extend the deadline for introducing a 30% cap on the market share of individual UPI ecosystem participants, the sources said. 

The decision is expected to greatly benefit Google Pay and Walmart-owned PhonePe that currently dominate the market for UPI payments in the country. 

UPI has become the most popular way to send and receive money and make payments in India, and the channel sees over 11 billion transactions per month. PhonePe currently commands roughly 49% market share by volume, followed by Google at 37.4%. Paytm, their closest competitor, has seen its share drop from 11% at the end of last year to 8% amid regulatory challenges.

The NPCI had initially planned to enforce the market share cap in January 2021, but postponed the deadline to January 1, 2025. TechCrunch had previously reported that the regulator was moving towards extending the deadline further after concluding that there is no practical solution to address the issue

The NPCI hasn’t reached a final decision yet and may make changes to its plan by the end of the year, the sources cautioned. 

An NPCI spokesperson declined to comment on all market share questions.

This decision is likely to attract criticism from other players in the ecosystem who have been urging the NPCI to follow through on its commitment. Some companies have proposed solutions, such as incentives that benefit smaller players.

A parliamentary panel also asked New Delhi in February to counter the dominance of PhonePe and Google Pay. “As India, focusing on ‘Make in India’ in other sectors, the Committee are of the opinion that local entities are to be promoted in the fintech sector,” the parliamentary panel wrote.

However, several UPI providers admit that an incentive plan that unfairly differentiates against PhonePe and Google Pay will be a bad look for the ecosystem, and could send wrong signals to the investor community.

U.S.-based investors including Accel, Lightspeed, Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Invesco, Vanguard, BlackRock and Fidelity are among some of the most prolific investors in Indian public firms and startups. Some of the choices made by the RBI and other regulators have already spooked many investors.

The RBI on Wednesday held a meeting with key players in the UPI ecosystem to discuss strategies for scaling UPI infrastructure, expanding the product portfolio, addressing challenges in the ecosystem, and brainstorming solutions to tackle these issues, the regular said.

Indian news outlet Moneycontrol first reported (paywalled) that the NPCI was weighing another extension to the deadline.

The market share dilemma isn’t the only challenge facing the NPCI and the RBI. The regulators have also discussed introducing more incentives for UPI service providers. Unlike credit card issuers like Mastercard and Visa, which charge merchants a fee for consumer transactions, UPI — established seven years ago by a consortium of banks — largely functions at no cost to merchants.

India’s UPI is “fantastic at many levels,” but remains an “incredibly painful experience” for ecosystem participants who “all end up losing money as part of that proposition,” Mastercard’s CFO, Sachin Mehra, said last year.

More TechCrunch

Tags

India weighs delaying caps on UPI market share in win for PhonePe, Google Pay

Manish Singh
39 mins ago

India’s mobile payments regulator is likely to extend the deadline for imposing market share caps on the popular UPI payments rail by one to two years, sources familiar with the…

India weighs delaying caps on UPI market share in win for PhonePe, Google Pay
Image Credits: Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto / Getty Images
Commerce

Thai food delivery app Line Man Wongnai weighs IPO in Thailand, US in 2025

Kate Park
6 hours ago

Line Man Wongnai, an on-demand food delivery service in Thailand, is considering an initial public offering on a Thai exchange or the U.S. in 2025.

Thai food delivery app Line Man Wongnai weighs IPO in Thailand, US in 2025
Media & Entertainment

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting

Devin Coldewey
14 hours ago

The problem is not the media, but the message.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting
AI

OpenAI offers a peek behind the curtain of its AI’s secret instructions

Devin Coldewey
15 hours ago

Ever wonder why conversational AI like ChatGPT says “Sorry, I can’t do that” or some other polite refusal? OpenAI is offering a limited look at the reasoning behind its own…

OpenAI offers a peek behind the curtain of its AI’s secret instructions
Security

US Patent and Trademark Office confirms another leak of filers’ address data

Zack Whittaker
15 hours ago

The federal government agency responsible for granting patents and trademarks is alerting thousands of filers whose private addresses were exposed following a second data spill in as many years. The…

US Patent and Trademark Office confirms another leak of filers’ address data
Security

Encrypted services Apple, Proton and Wire helped Spanish police identify activist

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
15 hours ago

As part of an investigation into people involved in the pro-independence movement in Catalonia, the Spanish police obtained information from the encrypted services Wire and Proton, which helped the authorities…

Encrypted services Apple, Proton and Wire helped Spanish police identify activist
Apps

Match looks to Hinge as Tinder fails

Lauren Forristal
16 hours ago

Match Group, the company that owns several dating apps, including Tinder and Hinge, released its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, which shows that Tinder’s paying user base has decreased for…

Match looks to Hinge as Tinder fails
Apps

Gratitude Plus makes social networking positive, private and personal

Sarah Perez
17 hours ago

Private social networking is making a comeback. Gratitude Plus, a startup that aims to shift social media in a more positive direction, is expanding its wellness-focused, personal reflections journal to…

Gratitude Plus makes social networking positive, private and personal
Startups

Can AI help founders fundraise more quickly and easily?

Alex Wilhelm
17 hours ago

With venture totals slipping year-over-year in key markets like the United States, and concern that venture firms themselves are struggling to raise more capital, founders might be worried. After all,…

Can AI help founders fundraise more quickly and easily?
Apps

Google brings a variation on ‘Circle to Search’ to iPhone users

Sarah Perez
17 hours ago

Google has found a way to bring a variation of its clever “Circle to Search” gesture to iPhone users. The new interaction, launched in January, allows Android users to search…

Google brings a variation on ‘Circle to Search’ to iPhone users
Enterprise

Always-on video portal lets people in NYC and Dublin interact in real time

Ron Miller
17 hours ago

A new sculpture going live on Wednesday in the Flatiron South Public Plaza in New York is not your typical artwork. It combines technology, sociology, anthropology and art to let…

Always-on video portal lets people in NYC and Dublin interact in real time
Hardware

TechCrunch Minute: When did iPads get as expensive as MacBooks?

Alex Wilhelm
19 hours ago

Apple’s iPad event had a lot to like. New iPads with new chips and new sizes, a new Apple Pencil, and even some software updates. If you are a big…

TechCrunch Minute: When did iPads get as expensive as MacBooks?
AI

Bye-bye bots: Altera’s game-playing AI agents get backing from Eric Schmidt

Lauren Forristal
20 hours ago

Autonomous, AI-based players are coming to a gaming experience near you, and a new startup, Altera, is joining the fray to build this new guard of AI agents. The company announced…

Bye-bye bots: Altera’s game-playing AI agents get backing from Eric Schmidt
Biotech & Health

Google DeepMind debuts huge AlphaFold update and free proteomics-as-a-service web app

Devin Coldewey
20 hours ago

Google DeepMind has taken the wraps off a new version of AlphaFold, their transformative machine learning model that predicts the shape and behavior of proteins. AlphaFold 3 is not only…

Google DeepMind debuts huge AlphaFold update and free proteomics-as-a-service web app
Transportation

Uber promises member exclusives as Uber One passes $1B run-rate

Rebecca Bellan
20 hours ago

Uber plans to deliver more perks to Uber One members, like member-exclusive events, in a bid to gain more revenue through subscriptions.  “You will see more member-exclusives coming up where…

Uber promises member exclusives as Uber One passes $1B run-rate
AI

Checkfirst raises $1.5M pre-seed to apply AI to remote inspections and audits

Mike Butcher
22 hours ago

We’ve all seen them. The inspector with a clipboard, walking around a building, ticking off the last time the fire extinguishers were checked, or if all the lights are working.…

Checkfirst raises $1.5M pre-seed to apply AI to remote inspections and audits
Startups

Controversial drone company Xtend leans into defense with new $40 million round

Kyle Wiggers
22 hours ago

Close to a decade ago, brothers Aviv and Matteo Shapira co-founded a company, Replay, that created a video format for 360-degree replays — the sorts of replays that have become…

Controversial drone company Xtend leans into defense with new $40 million round
Climate

Mycocycle uses mushrooms to upcycle old tires and construction waste

Tim De Chant
22 hours ago

Usually, when something starts to rot, it gets pitched in the trash. But Joanne Rodriguez wants to turn the concept of rot on its head by growing fungus on trash…

Mycocycle uses mushrooms to upcycle old tires and construction waste
Fintech

UK challenger bank Monzo nabs another $190M as US expansion beckons

Paul Sawers
22 hours ago

Monzo has raised another £150 million ($190 million), as the challenger bank looks to expand its presence internationally — particularly in the U.S. The new round comes just two months…

UK challenger bank Monzo nabs another $190M as US expansion beckons
Robotics

iRobot names former Timex head Gary Cohen as CEO

Brian Heater
23 hours ago

iRobot has announced the successor to longtime CEO, Colin Angle. Gary Cohen, who previous held chief executive role at Timex and Qualitor Automotive, will be heading up the company, marking a major…

iRobot names former Timex head Gary Cohen as CEO
Apps

Reddit tests automatic, whole-site translation into French using LLM-based AI

Ivan Mehta
23 hours ago

Reddit — now a publicly-traded company with more scrutiny on revenue growth — is putting a big focus on boosting its international audience, starting with francophones. In their first-ever earnings…

Reddit tests automatic, whole-site translation into French using LLM-based AI
Startups

Meati Foods bites into another $100M amid growth to 7,000 retail locations

Christine Hall
23 hours ago

Mushrooms continue to be a big area for alternative proteins. Canada-based Maia Farms recently raised $1.7 million to develop a blend of mushroom and plant-based protein using biomass fermentation. There’s…

Meati Foods bites into another $100M amid growth to 7,000 retail locations
Robotics

Lucid Bots secures $9M for drones to clean more than your windows

Christine Hall
23 hours ago

Cleaning the outside of buildings is a dirty job, and it’s also dangerous. Lucid Bots came on the scene in 2018 with its Sherpa line of drones to clean windows…

Lucid Bots secures $9M for drones to clean more than your windows
AI

Israeli startup Panax raises a $10M Series A for its AI-driven cash flow management platform

Anna Heim
23 hours ago

High interest rates and financial pressures make it more important than ever for finance teams to have a better handle on their cash flow, and several startups are hoping to…

Israeli startup Panax raises a $10M Series A for its AI-driven cash flow management platform
Social

EU grills Elon Musk’s X about content moderation and deepfake risks

Natasha Lomas
23 hours ago

The European Union has deepened the investigation of Elon Musk-owned social network, X, that it opened back in December under the bloc’s online governance and content moderation rulebook, the Digital Services Act…

EU grills Elon Musk’s X about content moderation and deepfake risks
Startups

Atlan scores $105M for its data control plane, as LLMs boost importance of data

Ron Miller
23 hours ago

For the founders of Atlan, a data governance startup, data has always been at the heart of what they do, even before they launched the company. In fact, co-founders Prukalpa…

Atlan scores $105M for its data control plane, as LLMs boost importance of data
Startups

Axmed raises $2M from Founderful to streamline drug supply chains in underserved markets

Annie Njanja
24 hours ago

It is estimated that about 2 billion people, especially those in lower and middle-income countries, lack access to quality and affordable essential medicines. The situation is exacerbated by low-quality or even killer…

Axmed raises $2M from Founderful to streamline drug supply chains in underserved markets
Space

Xona Space Systems closes $19M Series A to build out ultra-accurate GPS alternative

Aria Alamalhodaei
24 hours ago

For decades, the Global Positioning System (GPS) has maintained a de facto monopoly on positioning, navigation and timing, because it’s cheap and already integrated into billions of devices around the…

Xona Space Systems closes $19M Series A to build out ultra-accurate GPS alternative
Crypto

FTX crypto fraud victims to get their money back — plus interest

Paul Sawers
1 day ago

Bankruptcy lawyers representing customers impacted by the dramatic crash of cryptocurrency exchange FTX 17 months ago say that the vast majority of victims will receive their money back — plus interest. The…

FTX crypto fraud victims to get their money back — plus interest
Apps

Google Wallet is now available in India

Jagmeet Singh
1 day ago

On Wednesday, Google launched its digital wallet in India with local integrations, nearly two years after the app was relaunched as a digital wallet platform in the U.S. As TechCrunch exclusively reported last month,…

Google Wallet is now available in India