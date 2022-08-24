Unicorn fundraising is reverting to a (very elevated) baseline

It’s not a bad year for startup fundraising. While venture totals are off sharply from records set last year, evidence is accumulating that 2022 is more of a return to an elevated baseline than a historic collapse.

According to a review of a Crunchbase dataset tracking funding for unicorn companies — private startups worth $1 billion or more as of their most recent funding round — it’s clear that investors are still paying amply for unicorn equity.

A decline in total unicorn fundraising is not a surprise. As we explored earlier this week, late-stage rounds are shrinking. That’s generally where unicorns fall in the fundraising lifecycle, albeit with exceptions, meaning that if late-stage rounds are getting smaller, it makes sense that unicorns would raise less capital.