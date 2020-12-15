2021 holds even more Samsung foldables

The foldable category got off to a famously rocky start. Fifteen months after the release of the first Galaxy Fold, Samsung has time to work out some of the issues with the original device in a fairly public fashion, given the world the better-received Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 2 this year.

Likely due to various stumbles from mobile manufacturers, the form factor has yet to redefine the industry in a meaningful way – but meaningful change takes time. And in case there was any doubt surrounding Samsung’s commitment to foldable displays, Mobile President TM Roh penned a letter on the company’s site, noting an expansion of the portfolio next year.

Whether that means an additional device or something more meaningful remains to be seen, though it does seem to suggest the arrival of at least one more affordable model. Price has certainly been a major hurdle for the adoption of these products. In the letter Roh notes that he/the company will be “sharing more in January” – perhaps an allusion to CES or a standalone Samsung event. Roh adds,

True to our heritage of staying ahead of the curve with trailblazing mobile tech, we’ll be expanding our portfolio of foldables, so this groundbreaking category is more accessible to everyone. And while we’re already known for our revolutionary cameras, we’ll never stop trying to outdo ourselves — so be on the lookout for super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities in 2021. We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.

Nothing particularly earth-shattering. With the race to 5G devices in the rear-view, the focus is seemingly back on cameras, in addition to folding screens. More after the holidays, no doubt.