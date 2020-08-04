Apple’s veteran marketing chief Phil Schiller moves to smaller role inside company

After more than three decades climbing Apple’s ranks, marketing chief Phil Schiller is taking a step back at the company, being replaced by a long-time product marketing leader inside Apple.

Schiller is taking on a new role as an Apple Fellow where he will continue to lead the App Store and the company’s events, a press release details. Schiller has been with Apple since 1987, serving on the executive team for more than two decades, and has been a frequent presence onstage at Apple events. Schiller will continue to report directly to CEO Tim Cook in his new role.

Replacing Schiller and taking over the bulk of his responsibilities is Greg Joswiak, an Apple product marketing veteran who has become a more public face for the company in recent years at events and in media presentations. Joswiak’s promotion to senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing comes after nearly 20 years at Apple.

This appears to be Schiller moving to a largely advisory role with Apple employing some of its own marketing flourishes on the transition. Schiller’s maintenance of App Store messaging is interesting, especially as the company continues to be at the forefront of conversations around anti-competitive behavior among American tech companies. The App Store has been criticized for its revenue share model on digital services and CEO Tim Cook recently Zoom-testified in front of the House Antitrust Committee alongside other Big Tech CEO’s where the bulk of critiques levied at him by government officials seemed to focus on his handling of the App Store.

“Phil has helped make Apple the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast, and run deep. In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership, and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple,” said Cook in a statement. “Joz’s many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organization make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work. I’m thrilled that the whole executive team will benefit from his collaboration, ideas, and energy.”