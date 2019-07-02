Disrupt SF 4-day flash sale: Save an additional $300 off passes

Here comes the 4th of July — the traditional time for fireworks, picnics and…low, low prices! But seriously folks, our kind of fireworks involves discounts to Disrupt San Francisco 2019 to the tune of an additional $300 off select passes. Founder passes start at $795 and, depending on which pass you purchase, you can save up to $1,600. Oooh, ahhh! That’s some star-spangled savings.

Go ahead and enjoy the hot dogs and apple pie, but this four-day sale disappears in a flash. Be sure to buy your passes to Disrupt SF before the deadline hits at 11:59 p.m. (PT) on July 5.

You also can score big savings on a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package with an additional $300 off and set up shop in the exhibition floor alongside 1,200 early-stage startups and sponsors. Talk about a networking opportunity. Demo your tech to thousands of Disrupt attendees, founders, investors and media types. You might even win a shot at the Startup Battlefield. TechCrunch editors will choose two Wild Card contenders from Startup Alley to join the chase for a $100,000 equity-free cash prize.

There’s still time to apply to be a TC Top Pick and exhibit in Startup Alley for free — the deadline is July 19. Your startup must fall into one of these categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS and Social Impact & Education. TechCrunch editors will vet every application carefully and select up to five outstanding startups to represent each category. Top Picks receive VIP treatment and a lot of attention from investors and media. No cost. No catch. Nothing but a ton of opportunity.

Disrupt SF always delivers on the programming front. Four stages feature a wide variety of content — iconic speakers, founders and investors who’ve done the hard work will step onstage to share their insights. People like Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater investment firm (managing $150 billion in assets) and one of the most successful financial entrepreneurs of all time.

We’ll sit down with Dalio on the Extra Crunch stage to talk about the right way to build a culture at a startup. The man has strong opinions on the subject, and it’s hard to argue with his success.

Fintech phenom and Brex CEO Henrique Dubugras will also join us for a fireside chat. Not familiar with Brex? The startup’s valuation went from $0 to $1 billion in less than two years. We can’t wait to learn more about this company that’s currently valued at $2.6 billion.

There’s so much more to experience at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 and — for four days only — you can buy passes with an automatic $300 savings. Save up to $1,600, people. The savings expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) on July 5. Get clicking and join us in October.