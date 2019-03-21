Introducing the Extra Crunch Stage at Disrupt SF 2019

Every year we dig deep to make the next TechCrunch Disrupt bigger, bolder and better than before. Disrupt San Francisco 2019, on October 2-4, is no exception. One of the many upgrades we’re proud to announce is the Extra Crunch Stage.

OK, moving on. We’re upgrading last year’s Next Stage to the Extra Crunch Stage — named in honor of TC’s recently launched subscription product. Designed for our most engaged readers, this extra crunchy layer of subscription content goes deep on entrepreneurial and startup topics like inclusion and diversity, hiring practices, legal and product decisions, as well as mental health and wellness in high-performance businesses.

So, how does this translate to the Extra Crunch Stage at Disrupt SF? The programming here will still feature fireside chats and panel discussions focused on topics crucial to founder and investor success. But you can also see and hear plenty of how-to content, and gain practical, actionable insights from the folks who have been out in the trenches getting deals done.

Anyone with an Innovator, Founder or Investor pass can access this delicious insider content found on the Extra Crunch Stage, plus all the speakers, panelists and startup founders who will grace the Main Stage (think Startup Battlefield), the Showcase Stage (in Startup Alley) and the Q&A Stage (where you ask and experts answer).

What else can you expect at Disrupt SF 2019? World-class networking and nearly infinite opportunities. Connecting with people is great — connecting with the right people is even better. Cue CrunchMatch, Disrupt’s free business match-making service, available to all attendees. The platform helps you find and connect with people based on specific mutual criteria, goals and interests. Whether you want to network with founders, investors, technologists, researchers or software engineers, CrunchMatch combines curation and automation to help you make the most of your limited time.

Disrupt SF 2019 takes place October 2-4 at Moscone North Convention Center.

