Spotify outage not related to today’s update, company is working on a fix

This morning, Spotify announced the rollout of a redesigned app for its Premium users. Now, the service is down. The streaming music provider is experiencing an outage today, according to reports from social media and various outage tracking websites, including DownDetector. Spotify had failed to acknowledge the outage on its Spotify Status Twitter account. But the company has now confirmed the outage directly with TechCrunch.
Spotify’s Twitter customer support team is also responding to customers to let them know the company is aware of the problem and working on a fix.
Many of the impacted users appear to be complaining about their Spotify mobile app not working — something that led people to believe the outage is related to the app redesign that went live earlier today.
Spotify tells TechCrunch that’s not the case, however.
The company isn’t offering information about what is causing the issue, nor any other details, but says it’s working to bring the service back online.
According to Down Detector, Spotify began having issues as early as 8:22 AM ET. But its chart shows a clear spike later in the morning heading into the afternoon.
Its outage map shows a heavy concentration of reports in the U.S., but U.K. tabloid publications noted the outage is happening there, as well.
Meanwhile, the website Outage.Report claims to have received hundreds of reports of Spotify issues beginning around the same time of ~8:00 AM ET. Reports hail from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., and 26 other countries, it says. A third service, IsItDownRightNow.com also reports the Spotify.com website is currently unreachable.
