Apple Pay comes to Uber Eats in nearly 20 markets

Apple Pay has been a payment option in Uber’s app since fall 2014, but the payment option hadn’t made its way over to Uber’s food delivery app, Uber Eats. Now, that’s changing. Uber today announced that users who want to use Apple Pay can finally do so using FaceID or TouchID in the Uber Eats app, instead of filling out their billing information.

Uber and Uber Eats had previously supported a range of payment options, including credit and debit cards, plus PayPal and Venmo. The latter — Venmo — was just introduced to Uber’s apps in 2018, after it found that over 6 million payments in Venmo had mentioned “Uber” in the last year. Venmo is also a useful service for when you need to split the cost of food orders and rides with friends, it had said.

Apple Pay is a direct challenger to PayPal and Venmo, both of which offer payment solutions for native mobile apps. But big-name brands are drawn to Apple Pay because of the ease of use of a built-in payment option, which can help increase conversion rates.

Today, Apple Pay works in apps like Fandango, Groupon, Airbnb, Hotel Tonight, Etsy, Staples, Instacart, Lyft, and many others. Plus, several of Uber Eats’ competitors already offer Apple Pay, including Postmates, Grubhub, Seamless, and other food-and-drink ordering apps like those Starbucks, Dunkin, Chipotle, and Panera.

Uber touts Apple Pay’s privacy and security in its announcement — noting that the service means actual card numbers aren’t stored on the device or on Apple’s servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and stored in the Secure Element on the end user’s device, it explains. Then each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay will roll out to Uber Eats starting in the coming weeks to nearly 20 markets, including Belgium, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.