3D-printed gun activist Cody Wilson indicted for sexual assault

The State of Texas has indicted Cody Wilson, a 3D-printed gun rights activist who fought to allow makers to post and print guns, of sexual assault after he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. The affidavit noted that he met the girl on a website for finding “sugar daddies.” The indictment, posted on Ars, notes that he faces “four counts of sexual assault of a child, two charges of indecency with a child by contact, and two charges of indecency with a child by exposure.”

The charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The affidavit on the crime said Wilson used the name Sanjuro on the site and that he paid the 17-year-old $500 for sex. His company, DefenseDistributed, has dumped him as founder.

Wilson is out on $150,000 bond and not yet in jail.

He rose to prominence for supporting 3D-printed guns as far back as 2013, causing a panic that reduced interest in the 3D printing industry and led to a court decision in July that found 3D printed gun plans to be legal.