Latest episode of ‘Bubbleproof’ showcases a partnership with unusual terms

Silicon Valley is a land of ideation and thinkfluence and Qi drinks with tapioca mushroom protein.

In this fourth episode of Bubbleproof, an original mockumentary series on the influence and ignorance of Silicon Valley, we get a closer look at the evolving/devolving relationship between startup founder guru Michael Fertik and venture capitalist David Cowan (who co-wrote the series with Fertik and director Martin Sweeney).

The episode, “Gravity is My Co-Pilot,” highlights the inaugural meeting of David and Michael’s new team and displays the different planes the two are operating on. This happens while a joint interview between the two showcases just how differently each views Cowan’s role as a partner in this venture.

