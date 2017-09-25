Lyft adds 24/7 live driver phone support

Lyft has added a few new driver-centric features to its app today, some of which are direct answers to things implemented by rival Uber as part of its ‘180 days of change’ campaign. Lyft’s new features include 24/7 live phone support accessible to drivers via the app, for instance, and it’s boasting improved Spanish language and online support, too.

Lyft’s new Spanish language support is also 24/7, both via phone and email, and it’s updating its online support side to respond to all inbound queries faster and more efficiently so that people can get responses when they need them.

These new features roll out to supplement Lyft’s existing flexibility features including Destination Mode, which is similar to Uber’s Driver Destinations. Lyft’s version still allows for drivers to set destinations up to six times per day across its markets, while Uber introduced an extension to six destinations from two, but restored the limit of two in four key markets late last week.

Lyft also offers ‘ride guides,’ which uses trip data to provide guidance about where a Lyft driver is mostly likely to pick up their next fare after their current one ends. Plus, it’s made it easier to end a shift with its “Last Ride” feature. Lyft drivers can also commit to scheduled rides booked by riders in advance through the app to ensure they have a high-fare trip coming up.