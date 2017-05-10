Microsoft is holding its annual Build developer conference this week and the company is kicking off the event with its inaugural keynote this morning. You can watch the live stream right here.

The keynote is scheduled to start at 8 am on the West Coast, 11 am on the East Coast, 4 pm in London and 5 pm in Paris.

This is a developer conference, so you shouldn’t expect new hardware devices. The company just unveiled the Surface Laptop and is about to update the Surface Pro. That’s why Build is probably going to focus on all things Windows 10, Azure and beyond.

Day 1 traditionally focuses more on consumer technologies, while the Day 2 keynote often centers around developer tools and the cloud. We expect the same will be true this year, and we’ll be on the ground for both days. You can follow all of our coverage on TechCrunch.