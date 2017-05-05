Microsoft teases new Surface event in Shanghai on May 23rd

If the Surface Laptop wasn’t enough, Microsoft is going to announce new devices once again at an event later this month. The company’s vice president of devices Panos Panay teased the event in a tweet and Instagram photo.

Beside the city and date, the only hint we have is the use of the hashtag “#Surface.” Given that the Surface Laptop is brand new, the Surface Studio is relatively new and the Surface Book was updated late last year, it could mean that Microsoft is about to refresh the Surface Pro hybrid device or introduce a brand new device.

The Surface Pro 4 was introduced in October 2015. So an update is long overdue. Rumor has it that Microsoft will upgrade the Intel processor to the latest Kaby Lake generation. Maybe Microsoft is going to use this refresh to add a couple of USB-C ports as well.

So if you’re looking for a cheap hybrid tablet with a detachable keyboard, keep an eye on Microsoft’s event at the end of the month.